The early signing period is inching closer for Georgia Tech and there are still a few priority targets for the Yellow Jackets to get. Georgia Tech's recruiting class currently ranks 57th in the country and 12th in the ACC.

Last night, Georgia Tech's defensive coaches made an in-home visit to two in-state prospects that they are after. Ezra Odinjor is a 2023 three-star edge prospect from Allatoona High School (GA) and a former Liberty University commit. He got a visit from defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker, linebackers coach Jason Semore, and defensive ends coach Larry Knight.

Odinjor was not the only Allatoona prospect to get a visit from a member of the Georgia Tech staff last night though. Odinjor also has other offers from Arizona State, Auburn, Kansas, Louisville, and others.

His fellow teammate edge rusher Mekhi Buchanan also got a visit from Knight. Buchanan got an offer from Georgia Tech in October. Buchanan also has other offers from Arizona State, Georgia Southern, East Carolina, Houston, Kentucky, and Virginia.

Georgia Tech has two defensive linemen committed in its 2023 class, but no true edge rusher. These guys are talented players and would make great additions to the class.

