Report: Brent Key Hires Strength and Conditioning Coach

One day after officially being introduced as the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Brent Key made his first critical hire.

According to a report by Ken Sugiura of the AJC, Key is set to hire A.J. Artis as the new strength and conditioning coach of the Yellow Jackets program. Artis was last with the University of South Florida.

According to his bio on the USF team website, Artis was a tight end and wide receiver at Campbell University and Artis spent two seasons at Duke (2016-18) working as assistant director of strength and conditioning. He joined the Blue Devils in the summer of 2016 and primarily trained in the football and field hockey programs. He also helped direct high-performance efforts with several other varsity sports. The Duke field hockey squad he trained in 2016 was ranked in the top five for the entire season and advanced to the NCAA Championships.

After his time at Duke, Artis joined the Tennessee staff under head coach Jeremy Pruitt in January 2018 and served as assistant director of football sports performance under then-director Craig Fitzgerald for two seasons before being promoted to Fitzgerald’s position following his departure to the NFL’s New York Giants. He served for one season as director during the 2020 campaign before leaving for USF in March of 2021.

This is a big hire for Key. The strength and conditioning hire is perhaps the most important hire that a head coach can make and Artis is going to be instrumental in shaping the future of the program if he is indeed hired.

