Georgia Tech Offers Five-Star Wide Receiver Ryan Wingo
One of the top wide receivers in the country for the class of 2024 got an offer from Georgia Tech today.
Ryan Wingo (St. Louis, MO) is rated as a five-star player in the 247Sports composite and the third-ranked wide receiver prospect in the country. He is one of the best all-around offensive players in the country and new Yellow Jackets receivers coach Josh Crawford is going to be recruiting him.
Here is what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu had to say about Wingo in his scouting report:
"Track background that includes a 10.55 in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore and a 21.31 200. Comes from a running back family but has the speed and pass-catching ability to play receiver or see a hybrid role in college. And has a leaner, high-cut build where he can play receiver but could also still motion into the backfield and be handed the ball some. Not only has track speed but has some wiggle, although he runs by defenders more than he makes them miss in a phone booth. That twitch can be seen as a route-runner also. Catches the ball well away from his frame and tracks it well over the shoulder. Is a good route runner currently but can still continue to add more craft and diversify his route tree as he gets older. Dangerous return man who can continue being a kick returner in college. Not the kind of player that has to be put in a box -- he is an offensive threat and scoreboard changer at the next level no matter how he touches the ball. Likely a future high draft choice with his combination of size, verified speed and versatility."
Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, Michigan, Notre Dame, Colorado, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, and others have already offered Wingo. He already has visits set up with Colorado, Texas A&M, and Tennessee.
Brent Key and the rest of the staff are shooting their shot with a number of top recruits and it will be worth monitoring to see if they can get any of these highly-rated kids on campus.
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:
- Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line
- Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line
- Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver
- Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back
- Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle
- Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line
- Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver
- Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line
- Ashton Heflin, Linebacker
- Jacob Cruz, Athlete
- Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle
- Nacari Ashley, Athlete
- Evan Dickens, Running Back
- Ezra Odinjor, Edge
- Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback
- Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back
- Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line
- Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle
- Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver
- Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)
- Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)
- Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)
- Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)
- Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)
- Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Abdul Jenneh, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Christian Leary, Wide Receiver (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
- Etinosa Reuben, Defensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)
See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
