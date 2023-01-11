Former Georgia Tech Star Derrick Favors Signs With The Atlanta Hawks

A former Georgia Tech star is going to be back in the city of Atlanta to play basketball.

Earlier tonight, ESPN reporter and NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Atlanta Hawks are going to be signing former Yellow Jacket Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract.

Favors played high school basketball at South Atlanta High School, where he was ranked as one of the best high school basketball players in the class of 2009. Scout.com rated him the No. 1 player in the country, No. 2 in the ESPNU100, and No. 4 by Rivals.com. He would then go on to play his college ball at Georgia Tech.

In ACC games, he averaged 11.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and shot 62.5% from the field. He also helped lead the Yellow Jackets to the ACC tournament finals against Duke. During the tournament, he posted 17 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game.

Derrick Favors was one of the top players in the country at Georgia Tech Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Favors was named ACC Rookie of the Year and to the ACC All-Freshman Team. He would then go on to be the third pick in the NBA draft by the New Jersey Nets.

For his NBA career, Favors has averaged 10.6 PPG and 7.1 RPG and last played with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He will be trying to stick with the team beyond the 10-day contract and make an impact for a team that has been disappointing so far this season in his hometown.

