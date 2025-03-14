Georgia Tech Football: Everything From Defensive Tackle Zeek Biggers After Yellow Jackets Pro Day
Today, Georgia Tech held their annual pro day in front of various NFL personnel. Over a dozen former Yellow Jackets worked out today and afterwards, former Georgia Tech defensive tackle Zeek Biggers spoke with the media to discuss the day and how he felt that he performed:
1. On having an emergency appendectomy and what it was like...
"So, it was January 3rd, Getting ready for training in the morning. First day. I woke up like 2 a .m. Just a sharp pain, we're gonna just try to tough it through but kind of it started acting on a little too much so I went up to the hospital and I got there, got checked in and it was like yeah you need surgery right now, I'm like dang. I can't avoid that right now so just went through the surgery I was in the hospital like three days, couldn't even sit up, couldn't even move. Tried to get back to training to do lower body, this little stuff that can help me build up, 'cause I know I was still gonna go out here, play in the East West game regardless of what they were saying or anything, 'cause that's something I wanted to do. So, went to East West, probably, I think I was like two and a half weeks, maybe two weeks, out of surgery, and went, had a good first two days and it started bleeding a little bit so I was like yeah let me stay down so after that but I feel like I had a pretty good first two days so I was able to kind of persevere through that. Doctors were like need to do that. You're supposed to be out for 4-6 weeks. I'm like, man, I can't. Like, I'm not sitting down that long. So kind of just put faith in God. That's one thing. Like, listen to him, listen to my body. And I feel like I can go out there and perform or at least get some people to say my name a lot more. And I feel like I did that and handle business I needed to do. So it was all good in the end."
2. On if that has come up with any NFL teams...
"No, teams definitely, everybody has to tell me a story and stuff like that. They like to see a guy kind of push through games, push through that. So for me to just go through and push through that every single day and still go out and have a good week at East West, go to the combine, have a crazy number at the combine for a guy, my size anyway. It's kind just crazy. So I appreciate it. Like it's really blessed to be able to do that."
3. On feedback from NFL teams...
"They just on the film side of things, like they like what I do. They see flashes and everything. Just being more consistent in certain ways, like more and everybody know I can play the run pretty well. So kind of just pass rush. And that's something I took in to work, working on the whole job process. So I've been working down in Fort Myers and she working on hands approach and everything. And I went to the East West, had a great one -on -one. So, and great team reps and pass. So just showing playing fresh and second It was a great opportunity."
4. On which teams he has talked to the most...
" I mean, I've been talking to a little bit of everybody. I don't really feel like one person has just been talking to me the most, but it's been like after either the combine, everything, a lot, everything really picked up for me. So a lot of people have been reaching out, sitting in on meetings, so I'm looking good."
5. On if he feels his draft stock has improved...
" Yeah, I feel like it helped my stock a lot. I feel like I was already knew I was going to churn it up and drop out of it just because of how I know I can move and how I know I can go to the East West and make plays and stuff like that. So, but just having that pre -drive and also having that before I went to East West and the combine, it kind of just like, well, the guy can I can push through things and still performing at a high level, even though he's hurting and in pain. So definitely helped a lot."
6. On what his focus was today after his combine performance...
"Really just continuing, so I'm not gonna be consistent with everything. I wanted to improve on some numbers, which I did was from a 9 -3 broad to a 9 -5 and then I did bench press here I didn't, I didn't want to bench it to come out it was still a little bit of pain but I came here and bench pretty well especially for a guy with 35 and arms and 85 wing span so definitely I feel like I handled that pretty well."
7. On why a team should draft him...
"You're just gonna get a dog as a player like I got... I love this game really to give I've been playing this game since I was four years old, pushing through everything that happened to me. Just being out there and just knowing I'm a dog that's going to come out there and work every day and perform at the same time. "
8. On how Georgia Tech prepared him for this...
"Tech prepared me in every way. This is a school where academics is not slapped off just because you're an athlete, so being able to push through academics and still perform on the field is definitely a great outcome that I had here. I feel like it taught me very well on time management and then also kind of just built me up as a man. I feel like I was a better man coming out of Tech."
