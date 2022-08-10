Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Football Offers 2024 Athlete Boo Carter

Georgia Tech sent out an offer to four-star 2024 prospect Boo Carter

Fall camp got underway for Georgia Tech last weekend as the Yellow Jackets begin a very important season on the field. All of that has not stopped the coaching staff from keeping an eye on the recruiting trail and sending out offers to talented players. 

The latest offer from Georgia Tech and the coaching staff was sent to 2024 athlete Boo Carter. Carter is a 5-10 185 LBS player from Chattanooga, TN and is a talented running back and defensive back and should be a target for the Yellow Jackets from here. 

Georgia Tech currently has 15 commits in the class of 2023 and one for the class of 2024. 

It is a long list of offers for Carter. Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, LSU, Florida State, and others. He is a talented enough prospect to warrant those types of offers and this will be a name to remember for the future recruiting class. 

