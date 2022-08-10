Georgia Tech Football Offers 2024 Athlete Boo Carter

Fall camp got underway for Georgia Tech last weekend as the Yellow Jackets begin a very important season on the field. All of that has not stopped the coaching staff from keeping an eye on the recruiting trail and sending out offers to talented players.

The latest offer from Georgia Tech and the coaching staff was sent to 2024 athlete Boo Carter. Carter is a 5-10 185 LBS player from Chattanooga, TN and is a talented running back and defensive back and should be a target for the Yellow Jackets from here.

Georgia Tech currently has 15 commits in the class of 2023 and one for the class of 2024.

It is a long list of offers for Carter. Miami, Oregon, Tennessee, Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, LSU, Florida State, and others. He is a talented enough prospect to warrant those types of offers and this will be a name to remember for the future recruiting class.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Dylan McDuffie is ready for a role in Georgia Tech's offense

Georgia Tech's T.K. Chimedza is hopeful for the defense to turn it around in 2022

Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is excited to face his former team in week one

Pierce Quick is set to become a contributor on the Georgia Tech offensive line

EJ Jenkins hopes to become a versatile receiving threat in Georgia Tech's Offense

Dontae Smith is prepared to be a leader for Georgia Tech in 2022

Offensive Lineman Paul Tchio is eager to bring a winning mentality to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Quarterback Zach Gibson is confident in offense ahead of the 2022 season