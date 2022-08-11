One of the most experienced players on the Georgia Tech defense is linebacker Charlie Thomas and he knows that he is going to play a huge role in trying to turn this defense around. He spoke with the media last weekend and here is everything that Thomas had to say about a variety of topics concerning the team and the upcoming season.

On what it has been like playing for new linebackers coach Jason Semore...

"It has been good. He has been in the program before, he was here a couple of years ago, so we know his expectation for us and he pushes us so it feels good to have him back."

On if Semore has a different coaching style than defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker...

"I would say that he is more calm and he explains things a lot more and tries to get you to understand it more. "

On what he has been working on to become a leader this offseason...

"That is one thing that I was wanting to do. Just make sure that we establish a culture and just be able to come together and being able to communicate and do everything that we need to do off the field and on the field just so that we can be the best that we can be. That is one thing that I did take upon myself, just look myself in the mirror and try to be a leader each and every day. and be consistent with that."

On spending time with the new transfers...

"That has actually been a focus with the entire team. We have tried to spend time outside of the field and just putting in extra work together and just playing the game together."

On if it is easier to get through fall camp with such a big opponent in the first game...

"That definitely keeps us motivated. We watch a lot of motivational videos and we talk about not relying on motivation, just being disciplined. Not so much the opponent, but us having the identity of ourselves and just go out every day and be consistent and be ourselves. I would say that the opponent is definitely motivating us, but that is not the only thing that is motivating us.

On how difficult it has been to come together quickly with so many new coaches and players...

"That's what is so crazy though, there are so many new people and so many new faces. But we have become close, we've still got so much more to go. But with the gap that we came to and how close we are so fast, I feel like it is inevitable that we are gonna get to where we need to be at as a team."

On if he would rather have an easier opponent right out of the gate...

Nah. We get the test right out of the gate and we are gonna see what we are working with and that makes us more urgent.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Myles Sims embracing the opportunity to compete for starting job

Georgia Tech's Luke Bartnicki signs contract with New York Mets

Georgia Tech Football offers 2024 athlete Boo Carter

2025 catcher Dominic Stephenson commits to Georgia Tech

Dylan McDuffie is ready for a role in Georgia Tech's offense

Georgia Tech's T.K. Chimedza is hopeful for the defense to turn it around in 2022

Georgia Tech quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is excited to face his former team in week one

Pierce Quick is set to become a contributor on the Georgia Tech offensive line