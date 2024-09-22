Bleav Georgia Tech: Instant Reaction to Georgia Tech's 31-19 Loss to Louisville
The Yellow Jackets outgained Louisville, had more possessions, and stopped their rushing attack, but lost by double-digits. A fumble returned for a touchdown, a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown, multiple 4th downs not being converted, and a running into the kicker penalty on a 4th down near the end of the game prevented Georgia Tech to be 6-0 under Brent Key against ranked ACC teams.
There were some positives to take away from the game. The run defense held Louisville to 57 yards on 27 carries and Haynes King, Malik Rutherford, and Eric Singleton Jr had a good day throwing the ball around around. But it was overshadowed by poor execution on 4th and short calls, a fumble and blocked kick resulting in a touchdown, and a team that prides itself on running the ball not being able to. Georgia Tech did not have any more success than Louisville did on the ground, gaining only 98 yards on 37 carries. Going back to the Syracuse game, this offense has not been able to run the football and that is going to cause major problems for them if they can't figure out how to do so.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson give their instant thoughts on Georgia Tech's loss to the Cardinals and they break down the lack of a running game, questionable 4th down decisions, the blocked field goal, and the mistakes that Georgia Tech made repeateadly today.
If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!