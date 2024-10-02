Brent Key Details The Challenges that Duke's Defense Will Pose on Saturday and Heaps Praise on Manny Diaz
Georgia Tech is coming off of their bye week and will be welcoming in an undefeated Duke team on Saturday night. While the Blue Devils might have the advanatage in the win-loss column, Georgia Tech is a pretty big favorite on Saturday.
During the two years with Mike Elko at the helm, Duke was known for having some of the ACC's most disruptive defenses and that has not changed with the hire of Manny Diaz, who has been one of the best defensive minds in the game for years. Whether it was Mississippi State, Miami, or Penn State, Diaz's defenses always cause havoc and that has not changed this year.
One thing is for sure, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key has noticed it and he heaped a lot of praise on Diaz and his defense yesterday:
"They are either first or second. I think maybe second right now in the country in TFLs and Havoc plays in stuffed runs, which are 0 to minus 1, minus 2-yard runs. 42 % stuffed runs right now, it's a credit to the way they play, the physicality they play with, the speed they play with. But when you look at who's creating the negatives, it's not just D-Linemen, it's not just D-Lineman. There's a lot of DBs. There's a lot of safety pressure, nickel pressure inside /outside. That's what Manny is, that's who he's been. They're able their blitzes with because that's who they are to different motions and different things you know, he's a good football coach and you know he's a good defensive football coach going against him a bunch in my career I respect him as it's not just a coach but as a person you know I think he's a he's a good man and he's a heck of a football coach so excited to have him here and play here at Bobby Dodd.
Yeah, well, you know, first off, there's a lot of players back. They had a good foundation. I'm not saying this cause Tooch and Jess and those guys are here, but those guys play hard. They do, they play hard. You know, they've got good players. They're strong. The strength coach There does a really good job with him. I'm not mistaken, he was there with them previously. So he does a good job with those guys. But they're disruptive in how they get up the field. The defensive line, they are a penetrating group. If they're not zone blitzing or fire blitzing, and they're going step slanting, gaps over, They're getting off the ball. They're getting up the field, causing disruption. So I think anytime you take over a group and you've got some experience and they're used to how you're supposed to play and play hard, it's an easy turnaround because it's just a different, they might call it apples, they call it oranges, but they're still playing hard. And they're really good against the pass. They got experience, they've got an experienced secondary. Added a couple of new guys in here and there that have really helped bolster the depth. They play a lot of guys. And D-Line do a nice job of playing within the scheme and creating havoc and letting those other guys-- or creating space really for those other guys to make the plays. Then when you go back to decision-making."
Georgia Tech has struggled to run the ball in their last two games vs power five competition and that is going to be one of the keys to the game on Saturday night. Haynes King and the passing game have been the most consistent part of the offense, but Duke has pass rushers that can get after the quarterback. It is going to be a battle between one of the best offenses in the ACC vs one of the most disruptive defenses.
Georgia Tech vs Duke kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday on the ACC Network.