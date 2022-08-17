Charlie Thomas is set to be one of the leaders of the Georgia Tech Football team this fall and will hope to lead the bounce back on defense this season. His potential is being noticed as well by one of the NFL Draft's top analysts.

ESPN's Todd McShay released the list of his top prospects at each position and Thomas made the cut. McShay ranked Thomas as the 13th best outside linebacker in the upcoming NFL Draft and if he can live up to that ranking, Georgia Tech's defense will be much better off.

Georgia Tech Linebacker Charlie Thomas

With a big senior season, it is possible that Thomas will shoot up these draft boards and make it inside the top ten. For now, though, this is a fair ranking that accurately depicts the raw talent that he has, but shows that there is plenty of room to get better.

Thomas was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2021 after having 70 total tackles and a team-high 10 for loss. Thomas also had two interceptions last season. He has been on the field for the Yellow Jackets ever since his freshman season and he is going to be counted on to improve his play this season while providing leadership to the defense

