College Football Playoff Officially Expands to Twelve Teams

It has been speculated about for months and now the college football playoff committee officially decided to expand today. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the move earlier today.

What is interesting about this report by ESPN is that while the plan is to implement this in 2026, the board of managers for the college football playoff is hoping to implement this as soon as 2024.

The CFP board of managers approved the original 12-team model that was proposed. That model is going to pit the six highest-ranked conference champions against six at-large teams.

Keep an eye on this story in the coming weeks as there are still details left to be ironed out.

