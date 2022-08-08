The running back room for Georgia Tech is going to look (mostly) brand new this season and one of those new faces is Buffalo transfer, Dylan McDuffie. McDuffie is coming over to Georgia Tech after having a good season with the Bulls in 2021 and he got better and better as the year went on. He finished with over 1,000 yards and brings a tough physical running style to Georgia Tech.

McDuffie was available this past weekend at Georgia Tech's 2022 media day and I caught up with him to see what his expectations were for the offense this season and if having running backs coach Mike Daniels on staff made the transition to Tech easier. Daniels was McDuffie's position coach while at Buffalo and that kind of familiarity can make a difference when a player transfers over.

I asked McDuffie about Daniels and if the familiarity has helped make the transition easier and he said that it has. "Most definitely it has. Me and Coach Daniels were really close at Buffalo and coming here it was the same type of energy. My teammates made the transition easier and Coach Collins, the rest of the coaching staff, and the support staff. All around, it has been a smooth transition for me."

I asked McDuffie about what he thought he could bring to the offense and the running back room that includes Dontae Smith and Louisville transfer, Hassan Hall. McDuffie told he was going to bring whatever was asked of him to help this offense be successful. " I consider myself a complete back. I like to play physical, I like making plays, I like blocking, and I like catching the ball. So whatever I can do for the team to win, I am just going to do that."

McDuffie also talked about what his expectations were for the offense this season. " I mean we're just focusing on what we do. We have worked really hard all summer, we've got a great group, we have had a few transfers come in and really just taking in what Coach Long and the rest of the coaching staff on the offense is trying to get us to implement and we are just gonna put our brand of football out there."

McDuffie is going to be competing for carries with Smith and Hall, but I think he will enjoy a nice role as a complementary type of back this season.

Georgia Tech is less than a month away from kickoff against Clemson on Labor Day Night.

