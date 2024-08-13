ESPN Analyst Names Georgia Tech as a 'Breakthrough" Team in 2024
Georgia Tech is a program that is gaining momentum based on the way they finished last year and the way they are operating on the recruiting trail. The Yellow Jackets landed five star offensive tackle Josh Petty yesterday and is picking up projections to land four-star defensive tackle Christian Garrett, who is a former Georgia commit. On the field though, Georgia Tech is bringing back the majority of one of the ACC's best offenses and new talent and coaching staff on the defensive side. They face a tough schedule, but there is still optimism that they will be able to reach another bowl game and be a contender in the ACC.
In a recent article, ESPN analyst Bill Connelly was naming breakthrough teams and teams who could build on the gains they made in 2023 and Georgia Tech was one of those teams. Here is what he had to say about the potential for improvement for Georgia Tech:
"Brent Key's Yellow Jackets pulled a reverse Rutgers, scoring their first bowl bid in five years because of offense. Thanks to quarterback Haynes King, 1,000-yard rusher Jamal Haynes and an exciting young receiving corps led by Eric Singleton Jr. and Malik Rutherford, Tech jumped from 122nd to 50th in offensive SP+, offsetting a dire defense (86th) enough to win seven games.
As with Rutgers, Tech's schedule will likely prevent improvement in the wins department. The Jackets play teams currently projected first (Georgia), 10th (Notre Dame) and 12th (Florida State) and face four others from 19th to 32nd. If the defense finds any traction whatsoever -- and with only eight of 16 defenders with 300-plus snaps returning and a heavy onus being placed on transfers for said improvement, it's not guaranteed -- Tech could improve further in 2024. But the win total might not reflect it."
Earlier this month, Connelly also listed Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King as one of the most important players in the College Football Playoff Race:
"After a frustrating and injury-plagued time at Texas A&M, King was part of a rousing breakthrough at Georgia Tech, throwing for 2,842 yards, rushing for 830 (not including sacks), jumping into the Total QBR top 30 and leading the Yellow Jackets to their first bowl in five years. He and Jamal Haynes form one of the nation's more dangerous backfields, and while the Jackets are in no way title contenders themselves -- King would also have to play stellar defense to help in that regard -- they could alter the CFP picture with shots against four projected top-20 opponents (per SP+): Florida State, Notre Dame, Miami, and Georgia."
King accounted for 3,729 yards of total offense (2,842 passing, 737 rushing) and 37 touchdowns (27 passing, 10 rushing) in his first season as the Yellow Jackets’ starting quarterback in 2023. He was one of only two Power Five conference players with at least 2,800 passing yards, 700 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes, and 10 touchdown runs in 2023, joining Heisman Trophy winner and eventual No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels of LSU, while he became only the fourth Atlantic Coast Conference player since 2000 to reach those plateaus in a single season, joining Clemson’s Deshawn Watson (2015), Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (2016 and 2017) and Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans (2016).