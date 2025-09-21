Everything From Clayton Powell-Lee and Kyle Efford After Saturday's Win Over Temple
After Georgia Tech's win over Temple, Yellow Jacket defenders Kyle Efford and Clayton Powell-Lee spoke with the media and here is everything that they had to say.
Kyle Efford on defending Temple QB Evan Simon and him getting to the perimeter.
“I mean, yeah, he's a good player for sure. At the end of the day, it's just gonna come down to our eyes and having disciplined eyes will be in the right spot.”
Clayton Powell-Lee on the support for the team…
“I mean, it's a great feeling, but we know the job's not finished. It's only game four, we got eight more to go. We're only guaranteed eight more, but we want to play 15 to 16 games this season. So we're happy about the win, but we know we have more work to be done.”
Efford on the plays he made on third down…
“Some plays were made for sure, at the end of the day, we still have some stuff to clean up. So, I mean, we're excited to get back in this building tomorrow and get back to work.”
Efford on going into the game late to finish it off…
I mean, I'm never not going to try to finish a game. mean, regardless of the scoreboard, backups, and whatever, I'm always happy to get out there. After a game like that, we're going to enjoy the win regardless. But I mean, there's still stuff we left out on that field. And we're just going to get back in here and clean it up so we can put our full potential on the field, on film.
Both on what a win meant…
“A step in the right direction. What we've been saying this entire time is just always stuff to clean up. Like you enjoy the wins because you're wanting to know today, but we know that we're going to get everybody's best shot because everybody wants to be the undefeated team, a ranked team. So it's like trying to minimize all those mistakes, minimize all the expulsions we may have given up just because if we don't, people are going to use that against us, honestly. So just trying to learn from those mistakes that we've been saying.”
Efford on what a win meant….
“Yeah, again, it's just enjoying it tonight. Get back to it tomorrow.”
Powell-Lee on what happened at halftime…
“We knew we weren't playing to our standard. We have a way higher standard than what we felt that we played. A good first quarter, rocky second quarter. So just trying to go in that mindset like a zero-zero now, but we are not playing to our standard and just trying to relate it as a message, but not let people get down on themselves. Like we're still playing solid football, but just knowing that we still have way more way more to improve on, at least in that second half, just to go out there and just keep on playing, honestly.”
Efford on the first quarter and if it's something the team can do consistently at a high level….
“Came out pretty hot. So now it's just gonna be about sustaining that going forward. So that's what we've focused on from now on.”
Powell Lee on the notice of increased fan support….
“It's always an amazing feeling to see the stands filled up to their max potential, because that gets us juiced up, honestly. Like, at least as far as defense, we're hearing third down being called up, we just here the stadium rocking. It's like, okay, we are here to play some ball? It’s just always good to know that you have a lot of support, like obviously coaches, staff, that type of thing. But just knowing that the fan base is out there with us and even our student body, like them just being that just gives us all that juice to be played with, honestly.”
Efford on the fourth down conversions given up in the game…
“They were just converting, man. I mean, that's it. I mean, we talked about stuff we need to clean up. So, mean, obviously, there's some stuff on them on those fourth downs we need to clean up. We get back in here tomorrow, watch the tape, and get back right.”