Everything From Georgia Tech Quarterback Zach Pyron After Tuesday's Practice
Fall Camp rolled on today for Georgia Tech and today, the pads came on for the first time. After practice, quarterback Zach Pyron spoke with the media for the first time since the spring, and here is everything he had to say:
1. On the new helmet communications systems...
"I mean my whole life has been signal everything in or wristband so it's uh having somebody in your ear has kind of been a huge adjustment um hearing him talk all the time it's good I like it because I think it lets us go faster you know I kind of I get the play before everybody else does so one I can fix mistakes that are already happening before the snap even happens and get people lined up quicker On the information side, I mean, whatever he feels, you know, a guy like Coach Weinke said, we talked about in the quarterback room, Haynes might like to hear something different pre -snap than I do, so we're still working on that out. And we've had, what, six practices with it, five? Or we had it in the spring, but, I mean, we weren't so big on it then versus now actually getting ready for the season.
2. On the learning curve with the offense...
"I'm super comfortable with it kind of kind of it's nice now being in it for two fall camps now you know two springs and two fall camps because now we're really mastering the offense now it's like learning all the little details, you know, Coach, when he says the devil's in the details, right? He told us the story how Brett Favre, when he was with the Packers, played in the same offense for 10 -something years or however it was, but started day one with just super -based install, and that's kind of what we started with. And right now we're a little bit further along at this fall camp than we were last fall camp, which is nice, you know. And it also helps. We got a bunch of veteran guys that came back on the offensive side, you know, first and second string guys that are rotate down. We've got a lot of depth, which is a good thing to have. You know, competition is huge. You know, makes everybody better. Everybody improves for competition. But on the comfortability side, I'm super comfortable with it, but not too comfortable where I'm still not learning and studying everything. You know, you've still got to learn all the intricacies. But it's a, it is good, you know. I'm really enjoying it. You know, it's a fun offense. And I was just really mastering it and learning all the small details and just making sure everybody, you know, knowing what everybody else has to do to."
3. On if he ever noticed teams stealing signals...
"Possibly. I'm sure every team has something along those lines. They're there, so why not try to get a beat on it, you know? Offensively, I know some offenses try to see, hey, if the secondary is doing this on film, it might be this coverage on the back end. So, I mean, that is, everybody does it, you know. It's just something you've got to overcome. We're still going to have that hand signals put it in place, right? You know, because receivers, tight -ins, running backs. They still got to get it, right? They don't have one in their helmet. But it kind of makes it easier now. You can change tempo in the game and stuff. But seeing it as a problem, I'm sure teams use it as an advantage. Why not, though? If somebody's signaling something in and you're smart enough to memorize what something was and you can piece it all together like a puzzle, then good for you, you know."
4. On the progression he has seen from the young quarterbacks...
"Their confidence man is, you know, just going up. They're both playing very well. They're both two really hard workers. It's something that, you know, Coach Weinke looks for in the quarterback room You know, me and Haynes, we work super hard and Brody, you know, Brody's been here just as long as I have. We all, all three of us worked super hard and we wanted to bring in two guys that are going to match our effort and, you know, whether it's in the weight room and the film room and, you know, so now we're always in the film room together. We're always up there together. No man is up there, you know, or like There's not four of us up there, and two of us aren't. It's all six of us up there, which is really good. In the weight room, we all work out at the same rack. We all work out super hard. We're always pushing each other, you know, giving each other a hard time. Right now we're having speed competitions out there who has the highest speed of the day. We have a leaderboard keeping score of that these last six practices. And, you know, it's been fun, just the competition of pushing each other. But, you know, Graham and Philo just seeing their confidence and their comfortability and just learning everything with us is really good to see them pick it up like they are because you know they're the future right so it's good seeing that from them."
5. On the depth they have at the skill positions...
"I mean, we have, I don't want to name receivers because I don't want to leave one off. I mean, we have at least five, six, seven guys right now that can go and play comfortably, you know? And you've got guys like Leo who's coming back from injuries that are, you know, going to be studs when they get it. It was just huge. And then you look at, you know, you got the transfer here from Yale, that dude is, I mean, Yall saw him. He's a tank, dude's strong, physical, picks everything up. He's a smart guy. He got a Goede from Mississippi State, who's just a veteran dude, played seven, eight, nine years out of how long he's been a ball now. Just a super smart, smart veteran guy that, you know, he's always going to be in the right place, you know, the fact that he's already picked the offense up, his football, you know, he talks about wanting to be a coach afterwards, and I see why. You know, just his football knowledge and understanding everything and helping people get lined up. And then you got Josh Beetham, who transferred him from Michigan. That dude's going to be really good with two years left. You know, he's going to help us a lot right away. And then he got Brett coming back. So, and then the running back side, we still have all our running backs except Dontae. Dontae left, but, you know, you've got Trey and Jamal coming back. Then you've got young guys like Evan Dickens and Anthony Carrie that are both going to be really good. Trelain Maddox, you know, working back. He's going to be really good. So it's just, I can keep naming people. What I'm really impressed with is this offensive line, though. You know, just offensive line where they are now compared to last year, and some of these true freshmen we have in are going to be really good. I mean, I was telling somebody, I think the whole second offensive line is all true freshman except one guy, and they're playing really well, maybe two, but they're playing really well, you know. So it's exciting to see just the potential that this offense ties and where we can go right now. So it's awesome."
6. On why he decided to stay at Georgia Tech...
"This is, first of all, the relationships I made, you know, just with Coach Weinke coming in, being with him, you know, just the relationship I have. I didn't know if I could find many guys that can develop me better than what he's developing me right now. And then, you know, this degree here, this degree means so much, you know, it's a, everybody jokes and says it's a 40 -year decision, but it really is, you know, and just some of the connections I made outside of football with some guys is you know, about who is, you know, it's not about what you do, but it's about who you know, right? I know a lot of people. And then just Coach Key, you know, I'm just bought in for what he's doing. He's an awesome coach. A lot of respect for him. A lot of respect would do anything for him. You know, anything he tells me to do, I'm willing to do. Any improvement he wants me to make, I'll make. And it's just those three reasons are big. And then, you know, it's just a great place. I want to be a part of something that we're building right now."