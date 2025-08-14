Everything From Georgia Tech WR Isiah Canion After Wednesday's Fall Camp Practice
For the first time this fall, Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion met with the media for a press conference at the conclusion of practice. The rising sophomore talked about everything he has worked on to prepare for his opportunity on the gridiron with the Yellow Jackets. Here is everything he had to say at the conclusion of Wednesday's practice.
On if he has any pressure this season with the increased expectations….
“No, sir. I'm just going to show up, go to work every day, and do what I do. No pressure.”
On getting more reps last season as the season went on…
“Just me being more comfortable in the system, knowing what I have to do. Pretty much it.”
On how far he has come mentally in the playbook with learning his position and getting stronger physically…
“I've definitely gotten more comfortable in all phases of the position. The playbook, running routes, just being more dominant on perimeter. Obviously, off-season we lift weights, and it shows up.”
On how he can help the team take the next step…
“Well, blocking. I think I'm a good blocker. And then just making plays down the field. Bigger body. I'm also fast too. So I'm a big threat down the field.”
On if he talked to WR coach Trent McKnight after the season…
Yes sir, one of the biggest things was becoming a better route runner, more technical.”
On if there is anybody he goes to or confides in on the team…
“Dre. Dre is probably the biggest one I go to whenever I need help or just anything really. He's great.”
On seeing and meeting Calvin Johnson…
That was dope. We were changing, and he just walked in. I was like, bro, that's Calvin Johnson. Yeah, it was crazy. I had a double-take and everything. It was crazy. Yeah, was dope.”