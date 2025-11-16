Everything From Haynes King and Eric Rivers After A 36-34 Win Over Boston College
Haynes Kng on the halftime speech…
“I guess for the camera purposes. He just said, you know, everybody better bring a lot of energy. Whether you're playing, whether you're not playing, You got to bring the energy and it also creates momentum and confidence with the team as well. Certain plays start being made, whether it's one on one catch, one on one play makes somebody miss or a couple stops at the end, like what happened. That's the things that you create when things like that happen, when you're creating your own energy on the sideline, cheering everybody on.”
King on how to prevent guys from pointing fingers…
“I mean for sure that that's always hard. You know, it's also human nature. Everybody kind of wants to point, that's what I feel like we do great as a team. You know, we fight human nature and everybody knows, like straight up what's going on. It's not pointing any fingers. It's like, hey, do your job, handle your business, whatever it is, whatever the circumstance is. You were saying offense was moving ball. Yeah, we're moving the ball. We're not scoring touchdowns in the red zone. That's a big difference. That's 14 points in the first half that we didn't do because whether it's a penalty, turnover, it's stuff like that, that happens. Offense isn't perfect as well. Stuff happens. How do you keep finding ways to play complementary football and find ways to win?”
King on the four minute game winning drive…
“We had to go down and win it. We knew we were gonna run the ball, we had to pass the ball a little bit. But the biggest thing that everybody was saying, protect the ball. Six points of pressure. And we did the job, and we executed plays, uh got it on the perimeter a little bit and continued to move the ball when we needed to and convert on third down. I feel like we executed it really good. Some awkward situations were with the spot of the ball, the time, and stuff like that happens. But like I said, what is the situation? How do you execute it? I feel like we did a good enough job to win the game, and that's what we did.”
King on how he would assess his performance and mindset on final drive…
“I mean, 371 yards, but it's still not perfect. I still missed a shot to Eric. A couple of misthrows here that could have been more accurate, whether in catch and run or just a better chance of catching it in general. Like I said, it's not perfect, but I feel like we did a good enough job to win, but we can't keep playing like this. We can't keep making it harder and harder for us each and every week. We gotta be able to grow up, learn from this and learn throughout the whole season. We've got to put our big blue pants on and take that next step as an offense and as a team as well.”
King On what it is like having the ball in his hands with the possibility of it being the last time…
“Whatever it takes. Don't care if it's throwing to this guy, handing it off, running it. Whatever it takes, you know? I mean, same with Buster calling plays. I feel like he feels the same way, whatever it takes. He has these guys that, when it comes down to it, you think of players, not plays. That's what it is. I feel like the players in this game made the plays that were needed. Like I said, we did a good enough job to win, we can't keep doing this. We gotta take that next step in what we could be. We were talking with Weinke this week as a quarterback group, and that's what we feel like, the difference between a good and a great leader. A good leader leads people in the right direction, but a great leader takes a group of people to a level where they think, well, they believe that they could never accomplish. And that's the step, and that's where we need to be as a whole team in offense.”
Eric Rivers on syncing with Haynes King and making more plays in the offense…
“It's just kind of a process. You guys just keep trusting the process is coming to work every day. Eventually, like if you just keep playing the football, the game is going to find you. So you don't have to force anything. Just let the game kind of come to me naturally.”
King on the opportunity to play for an ACC Championship and seal a spot next week…
“I mean, it's good, it's a great opportunity. I'm honored to be in this position and the guys around me. We've worked hard in these last three years; it hasn't been easy, but I wouldn't want it any other way. With the guys that we have, the coaches that we have, and the support staff and all the fan base, it's just, we put ourselves in a great opportunity to go out and do what our goal was. It's in our hands to accomplish these things. It's exciting to just be able to be here, and like I said, what we preach, what we've worked hard for, it's exciting to be in this position. But every game is a championship game. And because we treated it like that, it got us into this position so far, and we're gonna keep riding what got us here. Being ourselves, at the end of the day, we have a lot of guys that it's either transferred in, started somewhere else, don't think that at one point people might have thought they were like, broken or too slow, not fast enough, not strong enough, stuff like that. Everybody comes together, and we're a team that is fighting for one common goal. And just to have that is pretty special, and it's a special moment that we're going through right now, but the job's not done yet.
Rivers on the same opportunity….
“Yeah, definitely. I just feel like there's a lot that we leave out on the field that we gotta take advantage of because the season's getting closer then. So we just gotta be able to play better each week because every game matters from this point forward.”
More Georgia Tech Football News:
•Three Boston College Players To Watch On Saturday vs Georgia Tech
•Former Georgia Tech Star Calvin Johnson Heaps Praise On Head Coach Brent Key & The Yellow Jackets
•Everything From Head Coach Brent Key In His Final Media Availability Ahead Of Matchup Vs Boston College
•Brent Key Updates Georgia Tech's Injury Report Heading Into Saturday's Game vs Boston College