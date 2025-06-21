Five Opponents Georgia Tech Should Add To It's Future Football Schedules
Georgia Tech is no stranger to playing tough schedules and tough non-conference opponents and that is not going to change in the future. Earlier this year, it was announced that Georgia Tech scheduled a home-and-home series with Tennessee for 2026 and 2027, adding another SEC opponent to to the schedule. The other big non-conference series that the Yellow Jackets have on the calendar is with Alabama in 2030 and 2031. With TV ratings being a factor for ACC revenue sharing going forward, it is a smart idea for Georgia Tech to get big time opponents on the schedule.
So with that in mind, who are some opponents the Yellow Jackets should add to their schedule? Here are five programs Georgia Tech should consider.
Auburn
While the two programs are close in proximity, they don't play as much as they used to. The Tigers and the Yellow Jackets played every season from 1970-1987 and then had a home-and-home series with them in 2003 and 2005. They go head to head in recruiting often and this would be a fun series to do for both schools.
South Carolina
Another SEC program that the Yellow Jackets have not played in quite some time. The Gamecocks and the Yellow Jackets have not played since 1991, with Georgia Tech leading the all-time series 12-9. Both programs are ascending right now, with Shane Beamer nearly getting South Carolina into the college football playoff last season and Brent Key steadily building Georgia Tech back. Columbia, SC has one of the best home atmospheres in the country and the scene would be electric if these two neighbors got together for another home and home series.
Oklahoma
If you wanna really go for the ratings, add the Sooners to the schedule. Not only that, the two programs have never met each other on the gridiron. Oklahoma has a large and passionate fan base and are one of the most watched teams in college football each season. They don't have a history with Georgia Tech like Auburn and South Carolina do, but it would still be a fun sight to see if the two teams scheduled a home-and-home series for Norman and Atlanta.
Nebraska
The two-storied programs have only met once and that was in the 1991 Citrus Bowl, which was won by Georgia Tech to cap off their national championship season. The Cornhuskers have been battling to get back to their glory days of the 1990's and like Oklahoma, they bring a passionate following and fanbase. Seeing Georgia Tech and Nebraska face each other for the first time in Lincoln and Atlanta is something all college football fans can get behind.
Maryland
This might seem like a bit of an odd choice, as Maryland is not going to bring the large TV ratings that the other four programs would, but it would be fun to see an old ACC rivalry be reborn. From 1988 to 2012 (when Maryland left for the Big Ten), the Yellow Jackets and the Terrapins played 21 times and Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 15-6. They hold a two-game winning streak over Maryland and have also won five of the last six matchups. This might not be the first team you think of, but it would be fun nonetheless.