Former Georgia Tech DB Cedric Franklin Reveals Transfer Destination
Former Georgia Tech defensive back Cedric Franklin announced on his social media that he has committed to the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The former Georgia Tech defensive back and Kell standout will play in the Sun Belt Conference next season.
Before transferring, Franklin was having a productive spring and continued to elevate his stock. He also flashed in the spring game, making some plays for the Yellow Jackets on defense. . Franklin even received the Defensive Developmental Player Award from the Yellow Jackets in 2024.
Here is more on Franklin:
“Franklin starred with the Kell Longhorns, where he really made a name for himself as one of the better cornerbacks in the peach state. He was rated as a three-star prospect and helped formulate one of the best defensive back rooms in Georgia during his prep career.”
Here is more on him as a prospect in high school for the Longhorns.
"Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Versatile athlete played cornerback and quarterback at Kell H.S. … With teams generally avoiding throwing in his area, Franklin II made 61 tackles with an interception, seven pass breakups and two fumble recoveries over final two prep seasons … Also completed 11-of-14 passes for 229 yards (20.8 yards per completion) and three touchdowns in spot duty at QB as a senior in 2023 … Named team’s most improved player as a junior in 2022 … Helped lead Kell to 19-4 overall record and 11-1 region record over final two seasons … Coached by Bobby May … Also lettered in basketball … Cousin, Remy Lazarus, played DB at Georgia State … Cedric is an honor roll student … Intends to major in business administration with a minor in law, science and technology (pre-law) at Georgia Tech."
I am not surprised a Georgia Tech defensive back hit the portal, but as I said above, I am surprised that it was Franklin, especially with his development and growth from when he came into the program.
