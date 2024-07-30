Former Georgia Tech Defensive Coordinator is Reportedly Joining Kirby Smart's Staff at Georgia
According to multiple reports, former Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker is going to be joining Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia.
According to Marc Weizer at the Athens Banner-Herald, DawgsHQ’s Rusty Mansell reports Thacker has worked with the Bulldogs’ staff in an off-field capacity for a few weeks.
Thacker was hired in 2019 as a part of former Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins's first staff. Thacker remained the defensive coordinator at the start of the 2023 season, the first under current head coach Brent Key, but after a poor performance in a loss to Bowling Green, Key made a change and made co-defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer the new defensive coordinator. Sherrer is now the defensive coordinator at Georgia State.
Here is what head coach Brent Key said regarding the move after he made it:
"Our performance on defense this season hasn’t met the standard that we expect at Georgia Tech. While the responsibility for that does not fall on any one individual – in fact, as the head coach, that responsibility begins with me – I do feel that a new voice and perspective from the coordinator role is necessary for us to improve,” Key said. “Coach Sherrer is a veteran coach that has had great success in all aspects of coaching defense and at the highest levels of football. I’m confident in his ability to lead our defense and achieve the improvement that we expect and demand.”
This offseason, Key replaced the entire defensive staff. He hired Duke defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci to run the defense.
In one season at Duke (2023), Santucci directed the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 19.0 points per game, which was good for 16thnationally. The Blue Devils also ranked among the nation’s top 50 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense, tackles for loss, third-down defense, fourth-down defense, and red-zone defense. Duke allowed a total of just 10 points in a pair of wins over teams that finished the season in the top 25 – No. 20 Clemson (28-7) and No. 21 NC State (24-3) – and finished 8-5 overall after a 17-10 win over Troy in the 2023 Birmingham Bowl.