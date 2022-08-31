Former Georgia Tech Star Morgan Burnett Officially Retires as a Green Bay Packer

One of Georgia Tech's best players from the Paul Johnson era and one of the greatest Yellow Jacket defensive backs has officially ended his NFL career.

Morgan Burnett, who played in the NFL for over a decade, retired as a Green Bay Packer yesterday.

Burnett played for Georgia Tech from 2007-2009 and was one of the best safeties in the country. He was known for his hard-hitting and physical playing style and he carried that over into the NFL when he was drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Morgan Burnett had a great career while playing at Georgia Tech

During his college career at Georgia Tech, Burnett amassed 235 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and 14 interceptions, which is tied for second-most all time at Georgia Tech. Burnett was a key part of Georgia Tech winning the ACC in 2009 before he left for the NFL.

Burnett immediately made an impact with the Packers when he was drafted, helping to win the Super Bowl in his rookie season. He played for eight seasons in Green Bay before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers for one season and then the Cleveland Browns.

Burnett finished his time in Green Bay as one of the best tackling safeties in the NFL. He totaled 721 tackles in those eight years and had four seasons when he finished with 100 tackles or more. He also had nine career interceptions with the Packers and eight forced fumbles.

