Former Georgia Tech Walk-on Jack Coco Makes Green Bay Packers Final Roster

A great story added another chapter today when former Georgia walk-on Jack Coco secured his spot as the long snapper for the Green Bay Packers.

Coco signed with the Packers as a free agent after the draft and had to beat out a few others for the job. Coco was a long snapper for the Yellow Jackets during his time in Atlanta, except for his final season. Once Coco was put on a full scholarship, he focused on being a tight end. However, he signed with the Packers as a long snapper.

Former Georgia Tech long snapper Jack Coco made the Green Bay Packers roster today Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coco had been gaining momentum as the long snapper for the Packers but had to wait for former Detroit Lions long snapper Steven Wirtel to be released first. It became clear this week that Green Bay was going to turn to Coco for the job and hopefully, he will keep it for the entirety of the season.

Coco played in 39 games with two starts during his four seasons with the Yellow Jackets, serving as the team's long snapper and also seeing time at tight end, where he posted five career receptions for 26 yards.

Best of luck to Coco during the 2022 season in Green Bay!

