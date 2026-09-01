Georgia Tech Availability Report for Week 1: Brent Key Says His Team Is Full-Strength Entering Thursday

Georgia Tech begins the season against Colorado on Thursday night in what should be a sellout crowd. The Yellow Jackets have continued to see interest in their football program rise, with more recognition and national attention.

Ahead of the matchup on Thursday night, head coach Brent Key met with the media and talked about his team's health entering the game, and Key remarked that his team is full strength and they are as full-strength as they've been since he arrived, heading into game one. Tight end Gavin Harris had battled injuries in fall camp, but Key said that it was good to have him back out there.

TE Gavin Harris is back for Georgia Tech after missing a lot of time in camp. Key said they are as full-strength as they've been since he arrived, heading into game one. — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) September 1, 2026

It should be noted that availability reports are not required for non-conference matchups so nothing official will come out before the game. Earlier in fall camp, Key announced that OT Josh Petty would likely be out until mid-October and that he was progressing well.

This is great news for Georgia Tech. Injuries can happen at any point in fall camp or during a season and to have a team fully healthy for a game of this magnitude to open the season is an advantage. Harris is an athletic tight end that should be a threat in the receiving game alongside Chris Corbo, Kevin Roche Jr, and Spencer Mermans.

Big Thursday night matchup

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets line up across from the Colorado Buffaloes in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a 9-4 campaign in 2025, there is optimism within the team. The sportsbook hasn’t caught on yet, but ESPN and fans certainly have, with Georgia Tech airing on the main ESPN network for three of the first four games. Despite the optimism, the Yellow Jackets remain even-keeled and know that it starts with Colorado.

When you look at the matchup for the Yellow Jackets, it’s two teams that underwent some changes. Colorado moved on from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur this past offseason. Colorado hired Brennan Marion as its new coordinator to lead the offense and run his Go-Go offense centered around positionless football and highly versatile wide receivers. The Buffaloes also added new receivers who should have an impact: Danny Scudero and Kam Perry.

Georgia Tech lost its offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, who departed for Florida and took several players and assistants with him. Head Coach Brent Key hit the portal for several additions, including Alberto Mendoza, Justice Haynes, and Isaiah Fuhrmann.

The Yellow Jackets also hired George Godsey, who implemented a new, high-volume scheme and system that runs like an NFL offense. Mendoza will be the leader of that and command the offense. It will be one of the keys for this team to reach the level they want to attain in 2026, and he talked about that on Monday.

“I think I just gotta take it every day. I have been taking it every day trying to communicate. Communication is key, especially in a new offense when there's so many new moving parts to the ton of new transfers, new players. think communication is a big part, so I think that having an open line of communication, which we have had with all the other players on the offense, really helps me take command and the whole offense take command along the field."