Georgia Tech Football: Ranking Offenses the Yellow Jackets will face in 2022

Offense is the king in college football right now and it is almost essential to have one if a team plans on being a contender for conference titles and playoff spots. Georiga Tech is facing a tough schedule full of teams that have good offenses and it will be a tough thing to navigate each week.

Georgia Tech's defense is hoping for massive improvement for the 2022 season after having a dreadful defense in 2021. A secondary that brought in five transfers to add depth hopes to be better and Georgia Tech's pass rush hopes to be better with a fully healthy Keion White. For Georgia Tech to have any hopes of improvement in their win-loss record this season, the defense is going to have to make a big jump and stop whichever offense they are facing.

So who has the best offense that Georgia Tech will face this season? Who has the worst? Let's break it down below (Note: I did not include Western Carolina).

Ranking of Opposing Offenses

11. Duke

There is not much optimism in Mike Elko's first season with the Blue Devils, but hope is there for the future. The 2021 offense might be a bit of a disaster though.

There is currently a quarterback competition between Jordan Moore and Riley Leonard, neither of whom has played very much. Stud running back Mateo Durant is gone, as is leading receiver, Jake Bobo. Jaylon Calhoun is a good option on the outside, but that is about it. The offense line has a chance to be decent and was underrated last year, but the lack of overall talent at the skill position and uncertainty at quarterback will make Duke the worst offense that Georgia Tech will face in 2022.

10. Virginia Tech

The Hokies are going to have questions at every level of their offense under new head coach Brent Pry.

Quarterback is an ongoing competition and Marshall transfer Grant Wells is the favorite to land the job. Wells looked promising as a freshman in 2020 but struggled last season with consistency and accuracy.

Virginia Tech is also replacing its leading rusher, top two receivers, and key offensive linemen. They could end up being a productive unit, but until some questions are answered, it is fair to wonder if the 2022 Virginia Tech offense will be any good.

9. UCF

UCF is not going to be a terrible offense, but there is uncertainty if the Golden Knights are going to get anything out of the quarterback position.

Mikey Keene filled in for Dillon Gabriel after he went down with an injury, but was just average. Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee is a gifted runner but struggles to throw. If either guy plays well, this offense will be strong.

UCF has speed at the skill positions with guys like Mark-Antony Richards and Johnny Richardson at running back and wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe. Those guys alone make this a dangerous unit.

8. Clemson

If Clemson gets its offense fixed, it can be a national championship contender. If not, another season where they fall short of massive expectations is on the way.

A lot of it hinges on the development of quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. He is loaded with talent but did not look comfortable in the pocket last season and struggled to throw. The Tigers had the 100th ranked total offense last season and its passing attack was 103rd.

Clemson has a potential star in running back, Will Shipley. At receiver, Clemson is going to need someone to break out between Beaux Collins, Joseph Ngata, or E.J. Williams.

Georgia Tech is going to see how improved this Clemson offense is right off the bat on September 5th.

7. Pitt

After being one of the top offenses in the nation last season, Pitt is entering the 2022 season with potential, but a few questions.

Gone is the duo of quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver Jordan Addison. Addison is at USC and Pickett is in the NFL, which means Pitt has new faces at key positions. USC transfer Kedon Slovis is the favorite to start at quarterback and he will have the benefit of having the best offensive line in the ACC blocking for him.

Running back Israel Abanikanda is back and Akron transfer Konata Mumpfield could be the team's top receiver. There is experience and talent, but it will be up to Slovis to make sure the passing game does not fall off. The running game must also be much more effective.

6. Florida State

I am pretty bullish on the Florida State offense in 2022 and that is mainly due to what I think will be a solid running game and head coach Mike Norvell being a solid play caller.

Quarterback Jordan Travis will need to make strides as a passer for this offense to improve, but he is a terrific running threat. Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Tofali, and Oregon transfer Trey Benson make up a good trio of backs.

The wide receivers and offensive line are question marks though. The Seminoles took in quite a few transfers at wide receiver, but none of them are proven.

5. North Carolina

The Tar Heels have to replace multi-year starter Sam Howell and starting running back Ty Chandler, but coordinator Phil Longo has shown he can keep an offense going and I expect them to.

Either Jacoby Criswell or Drake Maye will be the starter at quarterback and both will have the benefit of throwing to the best receiver in the ACC, Josh Downs. Downs caught over 100 passes last season and looks like a future first-round pick.

British Brooks is set to replace Chandler and he looks ready to do the job. If the offensive line comes together, this could be a very good offense

4. Virginia

Virginia is this high for one reason and that is their passing attack.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong is one of the ACC's best and he has what I think is the best group of pass catchers in the conference. The rest of the offense is a big question mark.

The Cavaliers could not run the ball last season and new head coach Tony Elliott is going to want to run the ball this fall. The entire offensive line is also gone and that could cause trouble for the potent passing game.

If Virginia can get something out of the running game and good offensive line play, they could be much higher on this list.

3. Ole Miss

The Rebels have to replace several star players, but a Lane Kiffin-coached offense is going to get the job done regardless.

Either USC transfer Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmeyer will be replacing Marr Corral at quarterback and both have question marks, but talent.

The running game should be potent with former five-star running back Zach Evans transferring in and the wide receiver group is talented as well.

The Rebels might not be as good as last year's offense, but they will still be a potent group.

2. Miami

Under new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, Miami is poised to take a big step forward on offense this season.

The Hurricanes have a budding superstar in quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and talented playmakers around him. The offensive line has loads of experience.

If some young, former blue-chip recruits can take steps forward at receiver and running back, this is a team to look out for.

1. Georgia

Georgia's defense deservingly got the bulk of the credit last season, but their offense was one of the best in the country and that figures to be the case again in 2022.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett is back and whatever you might think of him, he gets the ball where it needs to be, which is to his playmakers, and he makes plays with his legs when needed.

The running game is going to need to replace Zamir White and James Cook, but Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh are a great pair to do that.

The pass catchers could be among the best in the country. The Bulldogs have three elite-level tight ends: Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, and Arik Gilbert. A.D. Mitchell, Ladd McConkey, and Kearis Jackson form a dangerous group of receivers.

The offensive line is going to be solid once again and all of this adds up to Georgia being the best offense that Georgia Tech will face in 2022.

