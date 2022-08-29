Georgia Tech Football: 2022 Schedule Breakdown and Game Predictions

Much has been made about Georgia Tech's schedule in 2022 and for good reason. Three of their first five games are against teams that won ten games last year and four of the last five games are on the road. The Yellow Jackets play five currently ranked opponents and will rarely get a break in the season.

Here is how I think the season will turn out for Georgia Tech.

1. Clemson (L, 0-1)

I think that the Tiger's defense is going to make life tough on the Yellow Jackets' offense, particularly on the lines of scrimmage. The game was close last season due to the Tiger's inept offense and if Clemson's offense has not improved, then this game could be closer than most expect. The way to attack Clemson's defense might be through their secondary, but I am not sure if the Yellow Jackets have the weapons on the outside to do that. I think it will be tough to score many points on this Clemson defense.

2. Western Carolina (W, 1-1)

This will be the easiest game of the season for Georgia Tech and it will be a chance to get guys' reps for the tough road ahead.

3. Ole Miss (L, 1-2)

There are several questions that Ole Miss has to answer this season, especially at quarterback, but the talent advantage will be hard to ignore. Even without Matt Corral and some key skill guys, you can trust Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin to be able to put a competent and explosive offense around wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, running back Zach Evans, and tight end Michael Trigg. There are too many concerns I have with Georgia Tech's defense to see them being able to keep up in this one.

4. At UCF (L, 1-3)

UCF is expected to compete for the AAC title this year and this will be a tough test for the first road game of the year for Georgia Tech. The Knights head coach Gus Malzahn recently named Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee the starting quarterback and he will be a good fit for the run first offense UCF will have. Skill guys like Ryan O'Keefe and Johnny Richardson will be tough to stop and the Knights are going to have a formidable defense, especially in the secondary. This game is not unwinnable, but I give the edge to the home team.

UCF Wide Receiver Ryan O'Keefe will be one of the Knights top playmakers in 2022 Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

5. At Pitt (L, 1-4)

The reigning ACC champions are still going to be a formidable opponent despite losing quarterback Kenny Pickett to the NFL and wide receiver Jordan Addison transferring to USC. The Panthers will have a formidable defense and bring back all five starters on the offensive line and USC transfer Kedon Slovis was just named the starting quarterback.

Pitt won last year's game in Atlanta 52-21 and while I don't think the game will be decided by 30 points again, I think the Panther's strength on the line of scrimmage will overwhelm Georgia Tech and the Yellow Jackets will fall to 1-4.

6. Duke (W, 2-4)

Duke is undergoing a major rebuild this season, with Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko coming to take over the program. The Blue Devils are going to have a new starting quarterback in Riley Leonard and they are also missing their top receiver and rusher from last year. Duke ranked near the bottom of the country in nearly every defensive category and it is tough seeing them be much better in 2022.

Georgia Tech was fortunate to win last year's game 31-27, but I have a feeling they will win this game more comfortably.

7. Virginia (W, 3-4)

After having their bye week, Georgia Tech will have a Thursday night home game against Virginia and their lethal passing attack. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong and wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson will make life tough for any opponent, but this is a flawed team under first-year head coach Tony Elliott.

The Cavaliers are going to struggle on defense again this season and the offensive line is going to be a work in progress. Virginia won a high-scoring game against the Yellow Jackets last season, but Tech's offense will make a few more plays than Virginia's

Georgia Tech will hope to take down the Cavaliers in Atlanta this season Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

8. At Florida State (L, 3-5)

Georgia Tech will make a trip to Tallahassee in late October and they will hope that it goes as well as the last time they were there. Third-year head coach Mike Norvell is feeling the heat at Florida State and this will be a battle of two head coaches on the hot seat. Both programs will really need this win.

Florida State is going to have a powerful ground game and a strong defense this season and that will make this game really tough to win for Georgia Tech. The home-field advantage will also help the Seminoles.

9. At Virginia Tech (L, 3-6)

Virginia Tech is another ACC Coastal team that is undergoing a coaching change and former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry is taking over in Blacksburg. Former Marshall quarterback Grant Wells is going to be the starter for the Hokies and he should be an upgrade.

Blacksburg is one of the toughest places to play and I think Virginia Tech is going to be an improved team this season. Georgia Tech almost beat Virginia Tech last season, but they will come up just short again.

10. Miami (L, 3-7)

Miami enters the season as the favorite in the ACC Coastal and there is a lot of optimism around new head coach Mario Cristobal. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is one of the best in the ACC and with impact transfers and all-star coaching staff, Miami appears poised to make a run this season.

Georgia Tech hung tough with the Hurricanes last season, but I have a hard time seeing the Yellow Jackets stopping Miami and their playmakers on offense. This could be a case of two programs trending in opposite directions.

11. North Carolina (L, 3-8)

Georgia Tech pulled a stunner over North Carolina in Atlanta last season and will hope to do something similar in 2022. Quarterback Jeff Sims had his best game of the season (possibly his career) against the Tar Heels last season and North Carolina has similar concerns as they did last year.

New starting quarterback Drake Maye looked impressive in his first start against FAMU, but questions remain about the defense and offensive line, which could lead to an upset. I think the Tar Heels have enough explosive athletes to win a close one.

12. Georgia (L, 3-9)

Georgia Tech will hope to make a breakthrough under Geoff Collins in 2022 Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This will be the toughest test of the season and Georgia Tech will just be hoping to keep this one close this season. The Yellow Jackets have not beaten the Bulldogs since 2016 and have not fared well in this game.

Georgia is going to be looking to repeat as national champs and will have an explosive offense along with another great defense. The game is also in Athens and it is just tough to see Georgia Tech keeping this game close against Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

Final Record: 3-9 (2-6 ACC)

