Georgia Tech Football: Haynes King Says He Will Play In Bowl Game and Will Probably Be Back For Next Season
Georgia Tech is gearing up for their Dec. 27th Birmingham Bowl matchup with Vanderbilt and the Yellow Jackets were out on the practice field today. There are two weeks until they face the Commodores in Birmingham in what should be one of the most interesting bowl games of the entire bowl season. One of the big reasons for that is the matchup of the two quarterbacks in this game, Haynes King and Diego Pavia. King has battled a shoulder injury this season, but he left it all on the field in the last game of the regular season, a near upset of rival Georgia.
King met with the media after practice today and was asked about possibly opting out of the bowl game, as well as what his plans are for next season:
"It's just who I am and what this team is about and it starts with the quarterback, if your quarterback isn't tough, resilient, your team's not going to be tough or resilient. That is not even in the question. If I can go, I'm going and that's just me, I love the game of football, love to compete, and um you know it hadn't even come up and Coach Key knows better than to ask me you know, if I can go I'm going."
King was then asked if he had given any thought to coming back for the 2025 season:
"Yeah I will probably come back. You know, nothing is official nowadays but I mean I have not thought about leaving or this or that but the people that we have in this building, it is rare and I value relationships with people and the direction this program is going, you can't put a digit or a number on it and I am probably going to be here next year, I love this team, love the coaching staff and love what they have done and I am not one to go back on my word either. "
Having King back for next season would be massive for Georgia Tech and would make them contenders to get to the ACC Championship game. King is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country and he makes the Yellow Jackets offense hard to stop. King threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns as well as running for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the eight overtime loss to Georgia and after the game, head coach Brent Key spoke about him and his performance, as well as what this game signals for the program moving forward:
""He's a warrior. He's one of the toughest kids I've ever been around in my life. He wills others around. Proud of him. Proud of all of them.
"Correct, but, the game's-- there's so much about college football that's special, And there's so many things that as a college football coach that you take pride in. Yeah, the judgment comes from when the scoreboard hits zero. But the things we do with these kids and to see these kids grow and mature, to see them do what they do in school, do what they do socially, do what they do each week on the football field, they're special. They're special. And it hurts. It hurts them. That locker room, I've never seen anything like that. What I know about these kids, what I know about this team, what I know about this school, this emotion will turn into fuel, and we'll use that fuel."
