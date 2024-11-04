Four-Star Safety Rasean Dinkins Flips From Georgia Tech to Georgia
It has been projected for weeks now, but four-star safety Rasean Dinkins has officially flipped from Georgia Tech to Georgia. Dinkins had been committed to Georgia Tech since June, but he picked up an offer from Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs and things started trending towards him flipping to Georgia.
There is no way to sugarcoat this, but it is a loss for the Yellow Jackets, who had the No. 17 class in the country for 2025 and the No. 2 class in the ACC before this. It has been a really good recruiting cycle for Brent Key and Georgia Tech, but this is a loss. He was the fourth-highest rated prospect in the Yellow Jackets class and losing him to your in-state rival makes it worse.
According to 247Sports, Dinkins is a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 219 prospect in the country, the No. 20 safety in the country, and the No. 32 player in the state of Georgia.
Here is a scouting report on Dinkins courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:
"A well-rounded safety prospect that has shown early on in his prep career that he can defend the pass and the run. Doesn’t have a ton of verified markers, but measured just over 5-10, 175 pounds summer before 11th grade year. Got snaps at multiple spots in the secondary as a sophomore and made plays, picking off eight passes for a team that played for a Georgia AAAAA title. Didn’t have the same ball production early on in junior campaign, but made much more of an impact around the line of scrimmage, making stops in and around the box. Appears to be rather fluid in the lower half, which allows him to turn and run with pass catchers of all different sizes down the field. Projects as more of a low safety that can do a variety of different things depending on what a defensive coordinator needs. Must keep progressing, but has some of the skills required to make a difference at the Power Five level. Should be able to carve out a role on special teams given his physical temperament."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Four-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun
Five-Star OT Josh Petty
Four-Star DT Christian Garrett
Three-Star DT Blake Belin