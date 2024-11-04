All Yellow Jackets

Four-Star Safety Rasean Dinkins Flips From Georgia Tech to Georgia

Dinkins had been committed to Georgia Tech since June

2025 safety Rasean Dinkins
2025 safety Rasean Dinkins / 247Sports- Benjamin Wolk

It has been projected for weeks now, but four-star safety Rasean Dinkins has officially flipped from Georgia Tech to Georgia. Dinkins had been committed to Georgia Tech since June, but he picked up an offer from Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs and things started trending towards him flipping to Georgia.

There is no way to sugarcoat this, but it is a loss for the Yellow Jackets, who had the No. 17 class in the country for 2025 and the No. 2 class in the ACC before this. It has been a really good recruiting cycle for Brent Key and Georgia Tech, but this is a loss. He was the fourth-highest rated prospect in the Yellow Jackets class and losing him to your in-state rival makes it worse.

According to 247Sports, Dinkins is a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 219 prospect in the country, the No. 20 safety in the country, and the No. 32 player in the state of Georgia.

Here is a scouting report on Dinkins courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:

"A well-rounded safety prospect that has shown early on in his prep career that he can defend the pass and the run. Doesn’t have a ton of verified markers, but measured just over 5-10, 175 pounds summer before 11th grade year. Got snaps at multiple spots in the secondary as a sophomore and made plays, picking off eight passes for a team that played for a Georgia AAAAA title. Didn’t have the same ball production early on in junior campaign, but made much more of an impact around the line of scrimmage, making stops in and around the box. Appears to be rather fluid in the lower half, which allows him to turn and run with pass catchers of all different sizes down the field. Projects as more of a low safety that can do a variety of different things depending on what a defensive coordinator needs. Must keep progressing, but has some of the skills required to make a difference at the Power Five level. Should be able to carve out a role on special teams given his physical temperament."

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Four-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun

Five-Star OT Josh Petty

Four-Star DT Christian Garrett

Three-Star DT Blake Belin

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

