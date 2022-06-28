Georgia Tech Football: New ACC Schedule Model Released

The ACC decided on the 3-3-5 schedule model for the future. Who will be Georgia Tech's opponents?

Not long ago, the ACC announced that it would be moving away from divisions and introducing a new schedule model. Today, it was revealed what that is going to look like for the future and Georgia Tech Football is going to have an interesting schedule each year.

The new ACC schedule format is going to be the 3-3-5 model. This means that every team in the ACC is going to have three permanent opponents each season and that they will rotate the other five opponents each season. It will make it so each ACC team plays each other both home and away.

So what does this mean for Georgia Tech? Well, the three permanent opponents for Georgia Tech will be Clemson, Wake Forest, and Louisville. The annual rivalry game with Clemson will continue and now Georgia Tech is going to be having more games against Louisville and Wake Forest.

This will mean few games between other teams in the Coastal division like Miami, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Pitt.

There were some that were hoping that Georgia Tech would start playing Florida State more often, but that is not going to be happening as permanent opponents. It will mean that Florida State will be coming to Atlanta for more games though.

With divisions gone, the top teams in conference winning percentage will meet in Charlotte for the ACC Championship game.

