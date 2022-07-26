Georgia Tech Football Predicted to Finish Sixth in Coastal Division

The ACC Preseason Media Poll was released this afternoon and the media does not have a great outlook overall for Georgia Tech in 2022.

The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish sixth in the Coastal, one spot ahead of Duke. Georgia Tech also received a first-place vote.

ACC media days were last Wednesday and Thursday and then afterward, the media is asked to predict the order the teams finish in each division. Clemson is the favorite in the ACC heading into the 2022 season, with Miami the favorite in the Coastal Divison. The rest of the Coastal Division was predicted to be Pitt, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Duke in last place.

Georgia Tech is entering a pivotal season in head coach Geoff Collins's tenure and progress is going to have to be shown this season. There have been a number of changes to the coaching staff and quite a few transfers brought in to help get this program going in the right direction.

Georgia Tech kicks off the 2022 season on Labor Day night against Clemson, the predicted ACC Champion, on September 5th at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

