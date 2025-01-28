Georgia Tech Football: Ranking Every Game on The Yellow Jackets 2025 Schedule From Easiest to Hardest
At long last, the ACC has released its schedule for the upcoming 2025 season and there has been plenty of analysis of each team's schedule since being released. For Georgia Tech, this has the look of one of the most favorable schedules that they have had in quite some time. The Yellow Jackets are known for having a tough schedule, but you could make the argument that Georgia Tech will be favored in at least eight games next season.
So which game is the easiest (on paper) for Georgia Tech? What about the hardest? Let's continue to break down Georgia Tech's 2025 schedule.
12. vs Gardner-Webb (Sept.6th)
After going on the road to play Colorado to open the season, this should be a layup of a win for Brent Key's team. He has played two FCS teams (South Carolina State and VMI) since taking over as the full-time head coach and has won both handily. This should be another one of those games.
11. vs Temple (Sept. 20th)
Right after the Yellow Jackets face Clemson (more on them later), they have a home game against Temple and it has been a rough stretch over the past few seasons for the Owls. They have not won more than three games since 2019 and things do not project to be much better in 2025.
10. At Wake Forest (Sept. 27th)
Dave Clawson did a fantastic job at Wake Forest during his tenure, but now the Demon Deacons are starting over. Washington State head coach Jake Dickert is now the head coach in Winston-Salem and while he is a very good coach, it could be a little bit before he can start winning at Wake Forest. Georgia Tech won the last matchup between the two programs in 2023.
9. At Boston College (Nov. 15th)
The Yellow Jackets take a trip up north late in the season to face Boston College and as long as the weather is fine, I think the Yellow Jackets will be as well. Bill O'Brien did a good job in his first season and they could be better if former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan is a big upgrade at QB, but the rest of the roster is not near the top of the ACC.
8. vs Pittsburgh (Nov. 22nd)
Pitt is a hard team to figure out heading into 2025. They started the year 7-0 and quarterback Eli Holstein looked like a steal from the transfer portal, but the Panthers lost their last six games and the offense was not as good. They are losing some key playmakers off of the 2024 team and I don't think they will be a top-level ACC team.
7. At NC State (Nov. 1st)
Raleigh is a tough place to play and several teams have seen their conference title hopes go up in smoke because of the environment, which is one of the best in the ACC. The Wolfpack bring back talented sophomore QB CJ Bailey but are losing wide receiver K.C. Concepcion to Texas A&M. These two teams played an instant classic last season in Atlanta and while this game might rank 7th on this list, it will not be a cakewalk.
6. vs Syracuse (Oct. 25th)
Syracuse is coming off of a 10-win season, but they are going to face one of the hardest schedules in the country in 2025 so a drop-off might be on the way. The Orange are losing quarterback Kyle McCord, running back LeQuint Allen, and tight Oronde Gadsden off of last year's team, as well as some key defenders. They have some impressive transfer portal additions however and should be a tough out.
5. vs Virginia Tech (Oct. 11th)
The Hokies were the talk of the ACC offseason a year ago, but a 6-7 season has the vibes feeling different heading into 2025. They do return quarterback Kyron Drones and had an underrated portal haul and might be a better team than people think this season. It will help to not have the expectations on them as well.
4. At Colorado (Aug. 30th)
Colorado is losing Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL, so a drop-off is expected. I still think Colorado is a good team though and should improve as the year goes on. They brought in Liberty QB Kaidon Salter through the portal and he should help keep them in contention for a bowl game as Deion Sanders continues to build the roster.
3. At Duke (Oct. 18)
Duke is going to fly under the radar again this offseason, but this is going to be a very tough game for Georgia Tech. Tulane transfer Darian Mensah should be an upgrade at QB and with the game on the road, this has all the makings of a potential trap game for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech won the game in Atlanta last season.
2. vs Clemson (Sept. 13th.)
After playing every season from 1983 until 2023, Georgia Tech and Clemson did not play each other last season. The Tigers are going to make their first visit to Bobby Dodd Stadium since 2020 (the two teams played in Mercedes Benz Stadium in 2022) and it could end up being one of the most important games in the ACC in 2025. Clemson won the league in 2024, made the college football playoff, and lost to Texas, but a lot of the key players from this past year's team will be back. Clemson is going to be the unquestioned favorite in the ACC heading into next season, but Georgia Tech will be a tough test for the Tigers and it could even be a preview of the ACC Championship game. The Yellow Jackets have not beaten Clemson since 2014. If Georgia Tech wins at Colorado and then Clemson two weeks later, look out.
1. vs Georgia (Nov. 28th, Mercedes Benz Stadium)
Another Black Friday showdown between the two rivals. This has a chance to be the most anticipated matchup in this rivalry in years. Georgia Tech was oh so close to beating the Bulldogs and ending their losing streak in the rivalry game, but came up short in eight overtimes. Brent Key has made it known how much this game means to him and this program and this could be a great opportunity to knock off Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.
