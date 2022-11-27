Georgia Tech Football: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Loss to Georgia

Georgia Tech's 2022 season is now over after another loss to rival Georgia on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets fell to the Bulldogs yesterday in the season finale and for the fourth straight season, there will be no bowl game for Georgia Tech.

A loss is never good, but Georgia Tech played better than most thought they could. They came into the game as 35.5-point underdogs against the number one team in the country, Georgia Tech led after the first quarter and was outgaining Georgia in the first half.

So what are the good, the bad, and the ugly things to come from the game against Georgia?

The Good

Georgia Tech had an early lead against Georgia in the first quarter Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

1. Georgia Tech led 7-3 after the first quarter

2. The opening drive was a thing of beauty and maybe the best-called drive of the year from Chip Long. 11 plays, 75 yards, and a touchdown run from Taisun Phommachanh.

3. Georgia Tech became the first team to score a first-quarter touchdown on Georgia.

4. Georgia Tech outgained the Bulldogs in the first half 187-153

5. Georgia Tech became one of three teams to have a lead on Georgia at any point this season (Missouri and Tennessee were the others).

6. Nate McCollum had another solid game at receiver. The wide receivers have been up and down this year, but McCollum has had a good season.

7. Georgia Tech was a 35.5-point underdog in this game, but they did cover the spread.

8. The pass defense held Georgia to 135 yards passing and 78 of those yards came on a pass to Kenny McIntosh. I was worried about Georgia's tight ends in this game, but Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington only combined for 31 yards on six catches.

The Bad

1. Georgia averaged 6.5 yards per carry. The run defense and tackling were poor all game and the Bulldogs tallied 268 yards rushing.

2. Georgia Tech averaged 1.4 yards per carry. Georgia has an excellent defense, but the run game has to be better than that.

3. The Yellow Jackets averaged only 4 yards per play.

4. Tech was 3-13 on third down.

5. Six penalties were committed by Tech.

Ugly

Georgia Tech had more special teams miscues against Georgia yesterday Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

1. A loss is always ugly.

2. This was the fifth straight loss to Georgia. Also the 18th loss to the Bulldogs in the past 21 games.

3. No bowl game for Georgia Tech with this loss

4. Fourth straight losing season.

5. Two key drops in the game. Dylan Leonard dropped a wide-open pass over the middle when Tech was driving to make it 14-0. Peje' Harris had a similar drop in the third quarter.

6. More special teams mistakes. Punt Coverage was an issue and mishandling a punt gave Georgia great field position.

7. Jamie Felix fumbled the ball one possession after the special teams mistake, again giving Georgia great field position.

8. After having six sacks against North Carolina, Georgia Tech had none against Georgia.

9. The offensive line allowed four sacks.

Follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Three takeaways from Georgia Tech's loss to Georgia

Poor second half results in another blowout loss to Georgia

Georgia Tech reveals uniform combination vs Georgia

Biggest X-Factor for Georgia Tech's defense vs Georgia

Biggest X-Factor for Georgia Tech's offense against Georgia

Three questions for Georgia Tech in the matchup with Georgia

Georgia Tech vs Georgia: Official Preview and Prediction

What position on Georgia's offense will be the biggest matchup problem for Georgia Tech?

ACC Football: Official week 13 game predictions