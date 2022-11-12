Georgia Tech Football: Three Hurricanes to Know Ahead Of Tomorrow's Matchup

On paper, Miami has one of the most talented rosters in the ACC, and their being 4-5 is one of the biggest surprises of the season. The Hurricanes were picked to win the ACC Coastal in the preseason ACC media poll and thought of as a dark horse to possibly make the playoff.

However, Miami has been one of, if not the most disappointing teams in the country. The Hurricanes are 4-5, have blowout losses to Middle Tennessee State, and just lost to their biggest rival Florida State by a score of 45-3.

When Mario Cristobal came back to Miami, most thought it would be an easy fix to get Miami back on track and in ACC contention. While that has not happened, Miami has players that can cause the Yellow Jackets trouble on Saturday afternoon.

So who are the guys Georgia Tech needs to be on the lookout for tomorrow?

3. Jacurri Brown- Quarterback

Freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown might play a big role for Miami on Saturday Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

If Tyler Van Dyke is unable to play for Miami tomorrow, the Hurricanes might be turning to true freshman Jacurri Brown. Georgia Tech has been playing its own freshman quarterback for the last two weeks and has seen good results.

If Brown does play a large role, Georgia Tech is going to have to be ready for anything. He is a good athlete and a powerful runner and that is how Miami has used him. Brown has a strong arm and can push the ball down the field when allowed and if Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis decides to unleash Brown, the Yellow Jackets' defense needs to be disciplined.

While he lacks experience, players like Brown can break the game open with one big run because of a missed assignment. In what is expected to be a close and low-scoring game, that could be the difference.

Akheem Mesidor- Defensive Line

Akheem Mesidor has been Miami's top pass rusher this season Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Akheem Mesidor has been one of the top transfers in the country after coming to Miami from West Virginia and he has been the top pass rusher for the Hurricanes this season.

Mesidor is ninth in the ACC in sacks and he is going to be going against a Georgia Tech offensive line that has allowed the second most sacks in the ACC this season.

One of the keys for Georgia Tech to win is winning on the line of scrimmage more times than not. One of the ways to do that is by limiting Mesidor and the impact that he has on the game.

1. Leonard Taylor- Defensive Tackle

Leonard Taylor has been showing his immense potential in recent weeks for Miami Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, I am going with another defensive lineman because I think the most important position battle will be Georgia Tech's offensive line vs Miami's defensive line. The Hurricanes are talented up front and Georgia Tech has struggled to block just about anyone this season.

I think the most talented member of the Miami defensive line is former five-star recruit, Leonard Taylor. Taylor has 16 tackles and three sacks this season, but his quickness off the ball and ability to split double teams could cause a lot of issues tomorrow.

Taylor has immense potential and he can create game-changing plays. Georgia Tech can't allow him to do that if they want to come away with a victory on senior day.

