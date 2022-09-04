Georgia Tech Football: Three Things to Watch vs Clemson on Monday

Georgia Tech Football is going to get the national stage all to itself when they take on the fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers on Monday night.

The Yellow Jackets will be hoping to use this game as a springboard for their best season under fourth-year head coach Geoff Collins. It will be the first time to see the new coaching staff and the host of new transfers that Georgia Tech is bringing in and they will be going against a very goo opponent.

So what are three things to watch on Monday Night for Georgia Tech? It was hard to pick just three, put these are my picks.

3. The Georgia Tech Defense vs Clemson's offense

Georgia Tech's defense hopes to play well vs Clemson on Monday Night Ken Ruinard/The Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last season, Georgia Tech was able to keep this game close because their defense was able to hold Clemson to under 300 yards and limit any explosive plays that the Tigers tried to get. This season, it is going to likely take a similar type of effort from the Yellow Jackets defense if they want to keep this game close.

It will help that pass rusher Keion White is going to be healthy and both Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley are going to lead the defense at linebacker. The secondary is going to have multiple new starters and they will have to be ready for what Clemson hopes is an improved passing attack.

Overall, I think if Georgia Tech wants to be in this game late, it is going to have to be because the defense holds down the Clemson offense.

2. The Offensive Line

The offensive line is going to have four new starters, with offensive tackle Jordan Williams being the guy with the most experience. I am eager to see what the offensive line rotation looks like on Monday night and how the Yellow Jackets perform against what might be the best defensive line in college football.

Clemson is going to have an advantage along the lines of scrimmage in this game, but Georgia Tech is going to have to limit the havoc plays that Clemson will try to create in this game. Guys like Bryan Bresee, Myles Myrphy, and Tyler Davis are going to be hard to contain, but this new look Georgia Tech offensive line is going to have to play well for the Yellow Jackets to have a chance.

1. Jeff Sims

Quarterback Jeff Sims hopes his third season is his breakout season Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

I am eager to watch quarterback Jeff Sims in the new look offense for Georgia Tech. Sims has the ability to raise the ceiling of this Georgia Tech team and if the Yellow Jackets want a chance in this game, they are going to have to get a great performance from Sims on Monday.

The game against Clemson is going to be the first chance to see Sims under offensive coordinator Chip Long and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke. I expect Sims to use his legs as a way to beat the aggressive Clemson defense and to take some shots early, as I think Clemson will be playing a lot of man coverage against this offense.

Georgia Tech's best chance for a massive upset will be a great game from Sims. Let's see how the quarterback looks on Monday night against one of the best teams in the country.

