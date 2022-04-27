Georgia Tech Football: Tre Swilling NFL Draft Profile

Tre Swilling came to Georgia Tech as a highly rated recruit and showed flashes of being that top-notch cornerback for the team. He was never able to quite put it all together and that leaves him as an intriguing NFL Draft prospect.

Swilling was an instant impact player for Georgia Tech after coming to Atlanta as a four-star recruit. He started in 11 games his true freshman season and played in every game but one. He had 24 tackles, one sack, and an interception in the 2018 season. Swilling was able to start in every game during the 2019 season and was named an All-ACC honorable mention. He had a career-high 10 pass deflections in 2019 as well.

The 2020 season saw the talented cornerback miss six games and he did not have the kind of season that some thought he was capable of having. 2021 was better, but the fact that Swilling never took the big step into a top-level player has some wondering if he would be able to do that at the next level.

The pro day for Swilling back in March was a chance for Swilling to show that he had the athleticism, but he did not have the kind of day that he needed. He ran a 4.67 40-yard dash, only had 15 bench press reps, and a vertical jump of 37 inches. Those are not great numbers for a defensive back.

Swilling has the size that NFL teams want from their cornerbacks at 6-0, 200 LBS, but the lack of athleticism and progression during his time at Tech means that he is likely to be an undrafted free agent. Swilling has the talent to make a roster in training camp but is going to be a long-term project for any NFL team to take on.

See where Swilling and other Yellow Jackets could potentially go in this week's NFL Draft, which starts Thursday.

