Georgia Tech Men's Basketball Tip-Off Times and TV Schedule Announced Today

Basketball season is creeping closer for Georgia Tech and the rest of the ACC. The Yellow Jackets are getting prepared for what they hope is a bounce-back campaign and hopefully another run at the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia Tech is playing in some big games against marquee opponents this season, especially when the ACC schedule begins. Today, the tip-off times and TV schedule were announced for Georgia Tech and there are quite a few opportunities for the Yellow Jackets to have a big game in front of a national audience.

The first game of the season against Clayton State is going to be on ACC Network Extra at 7:30 p.m. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is a big event every year and the road matchup with Iowa is set for a 9:00 p.m tip-off time on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Georgia Tech Basketball is going to have plenty of opportunities on national TV this year Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The big nonconference matchup with Georgia will be on Tuesday, December 6th at 7:00 p.m on ESPN2. That is a game that all Tech fans look forward to and it should be a fun night in Atlanta against the Bulldogs and their new coaching staff.

Other big games include the conference opener against preseason ACC favorite North Carolina on Saturday, December 10th at 3:15 p.m on ESPN, a home matchup with Duke on Saturday, January 28th at 3:00 on ACC Network, and the regular season finale against Boston College on Saturday, March 4th at 2:30 on ESPNU.

Georgia Tech is going to be on the main three ESPN networks a total of six times this upcoming season.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Pat Narduzzi comments on facing Georgia Tech since they fired Geoff Collins

How to watch, listen, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week Five

Georgia Tech Football: First look at matchup with Pitt

Georgia Tech releases first depth chart ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pitt

Everything that Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera said at Monday's press conference

Georgia Tech opens up as 23.5-point underdogs on the road at Pitt

Georgia Tech in the NFL: How did former Yellow Jackets do in week three?

Georgia Tech Football head coaching candidate profile: Deion Sanders

Georgia Tech vs Duke game time announced