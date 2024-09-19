Georgia Tech Names Captains for Saturday's Game vs No. 19 Louisville
Georgia Tech is preparing for its road game vs No. 19 Louisville and the Yellow Jackets are hoping to pull another off another ranked win vs an ACC team on the road. For Saturday's game, Georgia Tech has just named the captains and they will be defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, tight end Avery Boyd, cornerback Ahmari Harvey, and offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge.
This season, Boyd has eleven catches for 133 yards and is tied with Malik Rutherford for a team leading two touchdown catches. Harvey is second on the team in tackles with 21. Jordan van den Berg has helped Georgia Tech's run defense and has seven tackles this year. Rutledge has started every game for Georgia Tech at right guard.
When Georgia Tech travels to No. 19 Louisville on Saturday, it is going to be a matchup of two programs being led by former players who are in their second year of trying to get their programs back to a consistent level of winning. Both Brent Key and Jeff Brohm have been successful in their first two seasons at their alma maters, with Brohm leading Louisville to an ACC Championship appearance in his first season and Key leading Georgia Tech to its first bowl game win since 2016. This Saturday's game is a huge test for both teams and the winner will be given a lot of momentum to work with going forward into the next part of the season.
One thing is for sure though, Key and his team have a lot of respect for Brohm and the way he has built his program in a short amount of time. In his media availability on Tuesday, he took time out to praise Brohm and talked about the coaching matchup on Saturday afternoon:
"Coach Brohm, Jeff does a great job. Not just coaching and developing his team, but, you know, as a game manager as well. It's fun to be able to go against other coaches like that, who are good football coaches, good team day coaches. You know, the strategy and the gamemanship within the game are fun opportunities and challenges for me as well. So he's got a good football team, he's recruited well, doing a good job developing his team in the last really two years since he's been there. Another guy is at his alma mater, so I know how much it means to him to make sure they have success and that every day is the best they can possibly be. So I'm looking forward to going up there and looking forward to a good football game."
Georgia Tech vs Louisville kicks offf at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2