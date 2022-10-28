Georgia Tech Offers 2024 Athlete Jarvis Boatwright

Georgia Tech has been working on sending out 2024 offers this week and today, they sent one to a coveted safety prospect from Florida. Jarvis Boatwright, a safety from Clearwater, Florida, picked up an offer from Yellow Jackets interim head coach Brent Key today.

Boatwright is a 6'1 170 LBS prospect who has already garnered interest from other power five teams, including in his home state of Florida. Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Pittsburgh are some of the other schools that have also offered Boatwright.

Georgia Tech does not currently have any 2024 commitments.

The Yellow Jackets 2023 recruiting class currently ranks 57th in the country.

Current Georgia Tech commits:

Javin Simpkins- RB, Norland High School (FL) Gabe Fortson- IOL, North Cobb Christian (GA) Ethan Mackenny- OT, Lassiter (GA) Patrick Screws- IOL, Eufaula (AL) Anthony Little-DL, Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD) Jacob Cruz- ATH, North Cobb Christian (GA) Benjamin Galloway- OT, Hillgrove (GA) Gensley Auguste- DL, West Orange (NJ) Zion Taylor- WR, Norcross (GA) L.J. Green- DB, Montgomery Catholic Prep (AL) Elias Cloy- IOL, Alpharetta (GA) Elijah Douglas- DL, Pine Forest (FL) Ashton Heflin- LB, Newnan (GA) Justyn Reid- TE, Newnan (GA)

