Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team: Secondary

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have had many college football greats come and go through Bobby Dodd Stadium. Fielding a team since 1892, the Jackets have one of the more successful programs in the history of college football - claiming four FBS national championships across four different decades.

With a rich history, we are going to break down the greatest Yellow Jackets from the past 25 years to create a Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team.

This is the eighth part in our series.

For a look at the previous parts of our series, see below.

Defensive Back

Morgan Burnett | 2007-2009

Morgan Burnett subbed at both safety positions and came in on the nickel package throughout his true freshman season. He started all 27 games his last two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. The safety standout's best season came as a sophomore. He finished the 2008 campaign tied for the nation's most interceptions (7) - the most by a Tech player since 1991. He picked off a Matthew Stafford pass and returned it 35 yards for his first career touchdown against Georgia. He was a First-Team All-ACC and was named First-Team All-America by Pro Football Weekly. He was named second team All-America by Rivals, Sports Illustrated and Sporting News.

Burnett forwent his senior season for the NFL Draft. He finished his collegiate career with a total 14 interceptions, tying him for second-most in Georgia Tech history behind only Willie Clay's 16. He left Georgia Tech with the eighth-most career tackles (235) by a defensive back in school history.

Jeremy Muyres | 1999-2002

As a true freshman, Jeremy Muyres started 7 games at free safety and was Tech’s fourth-leading tackler (69). His sophomore season, he led the Jackets in interceptions (4) and pass breakups (12). As a senior, he was the winner of the ACC’s Jim Tatum Award as the top scholar-athlete among the league’s senior football players. He finished the 2002 campaign with five interceptions and 76 tackles. He was twice named ACC Defensive Back of the Week and received All-ACC honors for three consecutive years. He ties eighth in Yellow Jackets history with 12 career interceptions. He finished as Tech’s career leader in tackles by a defensive back with 273, breaking the previous record of 267 by former All-America Ken Swilling.

Dawan Landry | 2002-2005

Dawan Landry played both strong and free safety during his three years at starter (37 straight games). As a senior, Landry had four interceptions and two fumble recoveries for a team-leading six takeaways. He opened the 2005 season with 10 tackles and an interception to help lead Tech 23-14 over a 15th-ranked Auburn. He was named Second-Team All-ACC and was a Hula Bowl and East-West Shrine Game Invitee. He set a school record with 20.5 tackles-for-loss by a defensive back. He also ranked third in Yellow Jackets history with career tackles by a defensive back (250).

James Butler | 2001-2004

James Butler spent his first two seasons at Georgia Tech as a backup and special teams player before moving into the starting lineup as a junior (free safety). In 2003, he finished second in the ACC in interceptions (5). He set Tech's season record for tackles by a defensive back with 119. As a senior, he finished second on the team in tackles with 85 hits, along with two interceptions, 2.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal. He was part of one of the best defensive performances in school and ACC history when the Jackets held Maryland to just 81 total yards in a 20-7 road victory.

Butler was a First-Team All-ACC honoree as well as a Jim Thorpe Award Semi-Finalist in consecutive seasons.

Honorable Mention: Travares Tillman | 1996-1999

