Georgia Tech Vs Clemson: A Look Back at the History Between the Schools

Clemson and Georgia Tech have played every season since 1983 and it has been a staple on both teams' schedules each season. It will continue to be that way even when the ACC decides to move away from divisions starting next year, as both teams remain permanent opponents.

Georgia Tech actually holds the all-time lead in the series 50-34. The teams first played in 1898, with the Tigers winning 23-0. The largest margin of victory that Clemson earned in the series was in 1903 when they beat Georgia Tech by a score of 73-0. Georgia Tech's biggest margin of victory came in 1944 when Tech beat the Tigers 51-0.

Clemson is currently on their longest winning streak in the entire series at seven games, which started in 2015. Georgia Tech's longest winning streak in the series was 15 games between the years 1908-1934.

Georgia Tech has not been able to find a way to beat the Tigers since 2014. That was the last season that Tech won double-digit games and the year before Clemson really became the power that they are today. Clemson is currently in the midst of the longest winning streak in the rivalry, but the Yellow Jackets did come close to breaking it last season, falling just short 14-8.

Georgia Tech nearly pulled a massive upset in last year's game against Clemson JOSH MORGAN/Staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has a 10-5 record against the Yellow Jackets but did struggle early on in his career to beat Georgia Tech, who at the time was coached by Paul Johnson. Swinney lost his first three games against the Yellow Jackets, including the 2009 ACC Championship game. He got his first win in the series in 2010 by a score of 27-13.

Clemson and Georgia Tech have played in some classic games over the years. In 1999, Clemson had to battle back from two 17-point deficits before Yellow Jackets quarterback Joe Hamilton got the win and totaled 410 yards of offense in the process.

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton had a great game against Clemson in 1999 RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

In 2000, Georgia Tech won in a 31-28 contest after wide receiver Kerry Watkins made a highlight catch with seven seconds left. It was one of the signature moments in the series and gave Georgia Tech a huge win.

Just one year later, Clemson got a win of their own, going into Atlanta and beating Georgia Tech, who was ranked 11th at the time. Clemson would win 47-44 in overtime.

2002 saw Georgia Tech driving to try and get the lead with less than a minute to play, but an interception ended that last-minute win attempt and Clemson escaped with a 24-19 victory.

Maybe the best comeback in the entire series came in 2004 when Georgia Tech rallied from 10 points down with under three minutes to play. Calvin Johnson made a touchdown catch at the end of the game to win it 28-24 for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech's Kenny Scott makes a great play in the victory over Clemson in 2005. Christopher Gooley-USA TODAY Sports

2005 saw a low-scoring game 10-9 in which Georgia Tech won after intercepting Clemson quarterback Charlie Whitehurst near the end of the game.

While the games in recent years have been lopsided, this used to be a fun and competitive rivalry that saw both teams win classics from year to year. Georgia Tech is working hard to make this game competitive and we will see how far they have come in their progress on Monday night.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Former Georgia Tech star Morgan Burnett retires as a Green Bay Packer

ESPN FPI heavily favors Clemson in matchup against Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Football: First Look at the Clemson Tigers ahead of Labor Day Showdown

Georgia Tech in the NFL: Which former Yellow Jackets made final rosters?

Former Georgia Tech Offensive Tackle Devin Cochran cut by Cincinnati Bengals



Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Kyric McGowan cut by Washington Commanders

Former Georgia Tech long snapper Jack Coco makes Green Bay Packer's final roster

Former Georgia Tech Safety Juanyeh Thomas released by Dallas Cowboys

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Linebacker Recruiting Board for August

Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Defensive Tackle Recruiting Board for August