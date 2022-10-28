Georgia Tech vs Florida State: Preview, Prediction, Odds, and How to Watch

It is officially prediction time for Georgia Tech's week nine matchup with Florida State. The Yellow Jackets are trying to do what they did in interim head coach Brent Key's first game against Pitt a couple of weeks ago and that is going on the road and winning as a 20+ point underdog.

Georgia Tech has had good success as of late against Florida State, but most of that came in the midst of the Paul Johnson era. Georgia Tech has won two straight against Florida State, four of the last six games overall, and the last two in Tallahassee. This is going to be a different challenge than those teams faced, however.

Georgia Tech won its last matchup with Florida State in 2020 Atlanta Journal-Constitution-Credit: Don Juan Moore

Florida State started its season 4-0, including a neutral site win over LSU in the season opener, but has lost three games in a row. It needs to be pointed out that the teams FSU lost to (Wake Forest, NC State, and Clemson) are three of the best teams in the conference and that I still believe the Seminoles are a dangerous football team that can run the table and get to 9-3 if they play well.

The big question mark for Georgia Tech is who is going to start at quarterback and how effective they will be. Jeff Sims is still questionable after leaving the game against Virginia and if he is unable to go, it will be both Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron as the signal callers in tomorrow's game.

Gibson was not great last week (obviously) and it will be tough for Pyron, a true freshman, out there for his first game on the road against a good defensive line. Florida State's defensive line is far better than Virginia's and probably the best the Yellow Jackets have faced since the Pitt game. Even if Sims plays, I doubt he will be at full strength and that will hinder his rushing ability. Tech's offense is at its best when Sims is a dangerous runner, like in the Duke game, and they will lose an important element in their offense.

The running game was poor last week and if Georgia Tech wants to be able to do anything offensively, these guys have to make plays. Hassan Hall and Dontae Smith were the only backs to touch the ball last week and Hall has not been able to replicate his performance against Pitt when he ran for over 150 yards. FSU's run defense ranks 12th in the ACC and that is where I can offensive coordinator Chip Long trying to win.

Georgia Tech is going to need a strong running performance this week against Florida State Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The passing game has been poor this season and I don't expect a lot from it regardless of who plays at quarterback. Pyron is talented, but again, this is a tough spot for a true freshman to play a lot of snaps. Gibson might be slightly better than last week due to the fact that he has had more practice reps with the starters, but last week was so bad that it is hard to trust him in this spot. Nate McCollum has been the most consistent receiver from game to game, but guys like E.J. Jenkins and Malachi Carter have been practically invisible.

Florida State is second in the ACC in passing defense.

The offensive line is the worst in the ACC and the reason this offense is as poor as it is. Giving up eight sacks to Virginia is not good and Florida State is much better up front. The run blocking has also been bad.

The Georgia Tech offensive line is one of the worst in the country Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

I expect to see a lot of quick game and screens from this passing offense so that either quarterback does not have to hold the ball long. If Florida State is able to control the game on the defensive line, it could get ugly. If Georgia Tech can at least limit Florida State, it improves its chances dramatically.

This defense has been very good over the past few games and them playing another excellent game is the only way I see this one staying close. The defense got stop after stop last week despite being put in impossible positions, but that won't always be the case.

While the defense has been much better, this is going to be the best offense they have faced since playing Ole Miss. UCF, Pitt, Duke, and Virginia are not good passing teams and while Florida State is not Ohio State or Tennessee by any means, they are pretty effective at throwing the football.

Jordan Travis has taken a huge step forward this season and I think he should be getting third-team All-ACC consideration. He is the 6th highest graded quarterback on Pro Football Focus with a 90.7 grade. Travis is a dual threat and Georgia Tech is going to have to stop him from making plays with his legs.

The running game is one of the ACC's best. Treshaun Ward might be back from injury in this game, but this backfield is deep. Georgia Tech's weakest link on defense has been the run defense and that is how I see Florida State trying to attack the Yellow Jackets' defense.

The most dangerous wide receiver for Florida State is transfer Johnny Wilson. Wilson is 6'7 235 LBS and is the leading receiver with 27 catches for 492 yards and three touchdowns. Ontaria Wilson and Mycah Pittman are other names to know.

Georgia Tech's passing defense has been its strength this season. Safety LaMiles Brooks is coming off of his best game of the season and freshman Clayton Powell-Lee has been playing nicely since the injury to Jaylon King. Cornerbacks Myles Sims and Zamari Walton will be tested in this game by Wilson and the other Seminole receivers.

The offensive line for Florida State has allowed the fewest sacks in the ACC, only giving up nine this season. It is a much-improved unit from recent seasons and the Georgia Tech defensive line is going to have its hands full.

Overall, I expect Florida State's offense to have a similar game plan that Ole Miss had vs Georgia Tech. Run the ball and try to look for explosive pass plays. Georgia Tech's defense needs to be able to create havoc and put FSU behind the chains and force third and long. Linebackers Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley will be counted on to create those plays.

How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Georgia Tech vs Florida State

Who: Georgia Tech At Florida State

When: 12:00 p.m., Saturday

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for the station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 138 or 193* / SiriusXM app 955

* dependent on the make of the subscriber's vehicle

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Betting Odds

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Florida State -24 ; Over/under 47; Moneyline: Florida State -3333, Georgia Tech +1100

Prediction

Can Georgia Tech get its third straight win over Florida State? Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

This is a tough matchup for Georgia Tech. The quarterback situation is not helping things, but even if Sims plays, I question his mobility and ability to make plays on the ground, which is a huge part of the offense. I have a hard time seeing the Yellow Jackets driving the length of the field on Florida State. The offensive line has not had a good game all season and I don't expect that to change.

Defensively, the Yellow Jackets are going to be facing a good ground game and a capable passing attack. They are going to need to force turnovers to set the offense up in a short-field position and may even need a defensive score. This unit is going to be leaned on a lot in tomorrow's game and it will be interesting to see if they can hold up.

If Georgia Tech were to win, I think it would look something similar to how NC State beat the Seminoles. The passing game for the Wolfpack was dreadful, but FSU made critical mistakes in that game that gave it away. The problem is that Georgia Tech's defense is not as good as NC State's.

We will see if they can keep things close and have a chance to win in the end, but with the questions at quarterback and the talent differential between both teams, I think Florida State wins handily tomorrow.

Final Score: Florida State 41, Georgia Tech 7

