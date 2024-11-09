Georgia Tech vs Miami: Hurricanes Close as Near Double-Digit Favorites as Kickoff Nears
Kickoff is getting closer for Georgia Tech and No. 4 Miami!
One of the biggest games of the weekend, there is a lot at stake for both of these teams. For Georgia Tech, they could end Miami's perfect season and also clinch bowl eligibility for the second straight season. For the Hurricanes, they would move to 10-0 for the first time since 2017 and move closer to clinching a spot in the ACC Championship.
While it has no bearing on this result, this is the first time the two programs have met since last year's instant classic. The decision by Miami head coach Mario Cristobal to not kneel the ball at the end of the game last season ended Miami's undefeated year. Could Georgia Tech find a way to do the same again?
The all-time series between these two programs is tied 14-14 and everyone remembers how last year's game ended. Instead of kneeling the ball, Miami kept trying to run the ball and Don Chaney fumbled it, giving the ball back to Georgia Tech. Haynes King connected with Malik Rutherford to get the ball down the field and then found Christian Leary for the game-winning touchdown with one second left. It was one of the most memorable endings in college football history. Key and Cristobal are 1-1 vs each other.
The big news we are waiting on today is the status of Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King. This morning, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that King is a true game time decision and will warm up today before a final decision is made. Thamel also reports that it will be Aaron Philo getting the start today if King cannot go.
With an hour to go before kickoff, Miami is an 8.5 point favorite at Fanduel Sportsbook and the total is set at 63.5. Miami opened the week as a double-digit favorite.
