Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Week Eight Matchup
It is almost game time between Georgia Tech and No.12 Notre Dame.
Both teams are battling injuries, but they are piling up for Georgia Tech. It was reported yesterday that the Yellow Jackets were going to be without starting quarterback Haynes King, but ESPN's Pete Thamel reported this afternoon that linebacker Kyle Efford is out and defensive back Rodney Shelley is going to be a game-time decision.
This is of course going to impact Georgia Tech's chances today. With Efford out, linebackers Jackson Hamilton and Tah'j Butler are likely to see more playing time as a result. If Shelley cannot go, Syeed Gibbs and Omar Daniels will likely see the snaps at nickel.
The Fighting Irish are going to be favored in today's game, but we have seen Georgia Tech be able to pull upsets before when they are double-digit underdogs under Brent Key. Will he be able to do it again? We will see.
Be sure to stay locked in right here for live updates, stats, and highlights from today's big game in Atlanta!
Pregame