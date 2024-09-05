Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: Key Syracuse Players to Know For Saturday's Game
Syracuse opened with a 38-22 win against Ohio last week and their offense was firing on all cylinders. The Orange accumulated 480 yards of offense despite not scoring until the second quarter of the game. Once they scored, the offense found its groove and was tough to slow down. One thing is for sure the offense is formidable and capable of making big plays and scoring a lot of points. It will be the toughest offense the Yellow Jackets have faced thus far. Here are some names to watch on Saturday.
1. QB Kyle McCord- McCord answered a lot of questions that were asked at the end of last season when he was the starter for the Ohio State Buckeyes. A lot of the questions surrounded him were if he could lead a team to the playoffs and could still be a great quarterback. In the season opener against the Bobcats, he calmed those doubts. Yes, he won’t be able to prove if he can lead a team to the playoffs yet, but he showed he is capable of leading an explosive offense. Last Saturday McCord was efficient and accurate in the game and had a great performance throwing for 354 yards and four touchdowns. One of his best touchdown passes came on a throw to Trebor Pena where he hit him perfectly in stride near the back of the endzone. Pena didn’t have to break stride and dragged his feet perfectly for the score. McCord posted the fourth-best offensive grade for the team with a 73.6 PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade and with time showed he can exploit a defense and make big plays.
2. WR Trebor Pena- Pena registered the second-best PFF grade earning an 82.3. Pena finished with three touchdowns including a 20-yard touchdown reception, a 14-yard touchdown reception, and a one-yard run from the goalline. He finished with six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. Pena's most impressive touchdown reception was right before the end of halftime where he caught the touchdown pass with five seconds left. He is also dangerous on special teams, registering 872 yards on 36 returns in his career. Pena took full advantage of his opportunities last Saturday after being limited to only one game in 2023 due to injury. He will be a key player to watch for the Orange on Saturday, especially with how dynamic he is in the open field. Expect Pena to be featured heavily in the Syracuse offense on Saturday.
3. TE Oronde Gadsden- Gadsden dealt with injuries also in 2023 and was limited to only two games after suffering a Lisfranc injury that sidelined him. He hadn’t played football in nearly a year but you wouldn’t have been able to tell from his game last week. Gadsden had a stellar showing and registered the best PFF grade for his team in their win last week earning a 90.1 grade. He had a 28-yard touchdown catch for Syracuse giving the Orange their first touchdown of the game. He finished with seven catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. A thing that is so impressive about Gadsden is that he switched to tight end before his breakout sophomore season. During his sophomore season campaign, he made first-team all-ACC as he caught 61 passes for 969 yards and six touchdowns. Gadsden has looked like a natural at the position and is a major threat on offense. He will be one to watch.