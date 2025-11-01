Chargers vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9
The Tennessee Titans are on their way to having the first overall pick for the second straight season. Not only do they have just a single win through the first eight weeks, but they're dead last in the league in several metrics, and they can't seem to get anything going their way.
They're set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, who have high hopes of making it to the playoffs again this season. You'll find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite props bets for this AFC showdown.
Chargers vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets
- Derwin James to Record an Interception (+950) via FanDuel
- Tony Pollard OVER 37.5 Rushing Yards (-113) via DraftKings
- Oronde Gadsden Anytime Touchdown (+145) via DraftKings
Derwin James to Record an Interception (+950)
To say Cam Ward has had a bad start to his NFL career would be an understatement. He has thrown an interception in six straight games, so I'm going to try to take advantage of that by betting on the Chargers' best defensive back to record a pick against him on Sunday. James already has one interception this season, so let's bet on him at +950 to see if he can record a second one in Week 9.
Tony Pollard OVER 37.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
The Titans' best chance at keeping this game close is by sticking to the run game. The Chargers have struggled to stop the run at times this season, ranking 23rd in the NFL in opponent rush EPA and 22nd in opponent rush success rate. That could lead to Tony Pollard having a productive day on the ground.
Oronde Gadsden Anytime Touchdown (+145)
Oronde Gadsden has quickly become one of Justin Herbert's favorite weapons. He has caught a touchdown in two straight games and has a combined 22 targets and 19 receptions in his last three games. Let's bet on his momentum continuing by extending his touchdown streak to three games.
