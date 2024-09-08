Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: PFF Grades For Every Georgia Tech Player on Offense
While they did get going in the 4th quarter when their backs were against the wall, Georgia Tech's offense had an inconsistent day vs a Syracuse defense that did not look good the week before vs Ohio. The running game struggled all game long other than some big runs from quarterback Haynes King and the offensive line was struggling all day to block the Syracuse front, which was surprising.
They did score 28 points, but they left plenty on the field and most surprisingly, they could not run the ball. The Yellow Jackets finished with 112 yards on 24 carries and the bulk of that came from Haynes King, who had 67 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his 259 yards passing.
Georgia Tech was outgained by Syracuse 515-371, with a chunk of yardage for Georgia Tech coming on their last two drives. The Yellow Jackets allowed Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord to throw for 381 yards and four touchdowns. Syracuse averaged 11.9 yards per completion and 6.6 yards per play. It was just a dreadful all-around day for the defense and they have a lot to figure out going forward.
So how did Georgia Tech offensive players grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Here are the grades for each offensive player with their snap count in parentheses.
1. TE Avery Boyd- 80.8 (15)
2. QB Haynes King- 79. 8 (65)
3. WR Abdul Janneh- 74.4 (3)
4. RT Jordan Williams- 70.5 (66)
5. RG Keylan Rutledge- 70.1 (66)
6. LT Corey Robinson- 68.5 (36)
7. TE Jackson Hawes- 67.4 (49)
8. QB Zach Pyron- 65.5 (1)
9. C Weston Franklin- 64.5 (66)
10. WR Eric Singleton- 63.8 (62)
11. WR Chase Lane- 61.7 (52)
12. WR Bailey Stockton- 60.7 (20)
13. TE Josh Beetham- 60.6 (9)
14. WR Christian Leary- 60.3 (4)
15. RB Anthony Carrie- 59.9 (16)
16. RB Jamal Haynes- 58.3 (56)
17. WR Leo Blackburn- 56.9 (4)
18. WR Malik Rutherford- 56.6 (36)
19. TE Ryland Goede- 54.3 (10)
20. LT Jordan Brown- 47.9 (30)
21. LG Joe Fusile- 46-6 (66)