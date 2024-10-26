Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Hokies Close as Big Favorites vs the Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech has been a big underdog all week leading up to the game vs Virginia Tech and with starting quarterback Haynes King ruled out for another game, the Yellow Jackets are going to remain big underdogs. According to the odds at Caesars Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is going to be a 10.5 point underdog today vs the Hokies.
Here is how you can watch Saturday's game.
TV: ACC Network
• Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
• Analyst: Mark Herzlich
• Sideline Reporter: Coley Harvey
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 85
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
I think there are going to be a few critical areas where this game is going to be decided. The Georgia Tech offensive line vs the Virginia Tech pass rush, plus Georgia Tech's rush offense vs the Virginia Tech rush defense.
The Hokies come into this game tied for 4th in the nation in sacks, while Georgia Tech is third in the country in sacks given up, only allowing three sacks all season. Two of those sacks came on Saturday vs Notre Dame and Virginia Tech arguably has a better pass rush than the Fighting Irish. Virginia Tech defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland is tied for first in the nation with 11 sacks and he just had a four-sack performance vs Boston College on Thursday night. This is going to be a huge test for the Yellow Jackets and could be one of the deciding factors in the game.
The Yellow Jackets entered Saturday's game vs Notre Dame as the No. 1 rushing attack in the ACC. After that game, they are not even in the top five in the conference anymore. They dropped all the way to No. 6 after a bad performance on Saturday.
Jamal Haynes was playing his best football coming into the game, but give Notre Dame a lot of credit for not letting him get going. He finished with eight carries for 15 yards. Chad Alexander had five carries for 19 carries and Pyron finished with 13 carries for 45 yards.
Virginia Tech has the second-worst rush defense in the ACC coming into the game. Can Georgia Tech find a way to take advantage?
