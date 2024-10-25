Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Three Virginia Tech Defenders To Watch On Saturday Against The Yellow Jackets
Deep into the home stretch of the season, Georgia Tech has four games left and just needs one more win to clinch a bowl game. However, the Yellow Jackets are fighting an uphill battle as the injury bug has struck them inconveniently. The availability of starting Haynes King and the team's leading tackler LB Kyle Efford are uncertain for Saturday's game against Virginia Tech.
Entering into Saturday, the Hokies are winning the all-time series 11-8, but the Yellow Jackets are winners in the most recent meeting between the two, 28-27 in 2022, which was also the first career start for Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron.
Virginia Tech enters Saturday on a two-game winning streak defeating ACC members Standford and Boston College; nonetheless, lets take a look at some defensive players to keep an eye out for on Saturday.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
When the Hokies are the topic of discussion, the name Antwaun Powell-Ryland is a name that will get brought up more times than not. Powell-Ryland, the leader of the Virginia Tech defense, is tied for the most sacks in the nation with 11. In addition to Powell-Ryland's 11 sacks, he has 28 total tackles and 2 forced fumbles. The Yellow Jackets offensive line has done an exceptional job keeping their quarterbacks upright only surrendering only 3 sacks thus far. It will be very interesting to see how the sack leader fairs against one of the better pass protection lines.
Dorian Strong
Dorian Strong is the second-best defender on the Virginia Tech defense, maintaining his reputation as one of the best shutdown corners in the nation. Strong's cerebral coverage skills mixed with his quickness make him an interesting prospect for the next level. The 6-foot-1 defensive back has 12 total tackles, 11 solo, 3 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble this season.
Mose Phillips III
Mose Phillips has been a welcomed addition to the Hokies defense and quickly burst on the scene with his versatility. Philips, a sophomore 6-foot-2 safety, has the ability to cover and the wherewithal to make plays near the line of scrimmage. He currently leads the team in tackles with 40 total tackles, in addition to 1 sack, 2 PD, 1 INT, and 1 FF.
