Georgia Tech vs VMI: Yellow Jackets Near 50-Point Favorites As Kickoff Nears
For the Yellow Jackets, they are looking to bounce back from their loss to Syracuse, their first loss of the season. Despite making it a game in the 4th quarter, it was not a great performance for Georgia Tech on the day and while VMI is not a high-caliber opponent, Georgia Tech would like to have a strong performance ahead of their matchup with Louisville on the road next week.
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is going to be a 45.5-point favorite against VMI this afternoon. This is the second time this season that Georgia Tech has been a massive favorite, as they were a 20.5-point favorite against Georgia State two weeks ago. The over/under for this game is set at 57.5. This line has not seen much movement this week and it has not changed since this morning. Georgia Tech will still be a huge favorite.
Here is how you can watch Saturday's game if you are not able to be at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday:
TV: ACC Network Extra
• Play-by-Play: Shawn Kenney
• Analyst: Forrest Conoly
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Sean Bedford
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 Am
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 113 or 202
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, Xtra 106.3, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, Xtra1063.com
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.