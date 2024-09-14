All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech vs VMI: Yellow Jackets Near 50-Point Favorites As Kickoff Nears

Georgia Tech is a big favorite entering today's game vs VMI

Jackson Caudell

Sep 7, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

For the Yellow Jackets, they are looking to bounce back from their loss to Syracuse, their first loss of the season. Despite making it a game in the 4th quarter, it was not a great performance for Georgia Tech on the day and while VMI is not a high-caliber opponent, Georgia Tech would like to have a strong performance ahead of their matchup with Louisville on the road next week.

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is going to be a 45.5-point favorite against VMI this afternoon. This is the second time this season that Georgia Tech has been a massive favorite, as they were a 20.5-point favorite against Georgia State two weeks ago. The over/under for this game is set at 57.5. This line has not seen much movement this week and it has not changed since this morning. Georgia Tech will still be a huge favorite.

Here is how you can watch Saturday's game if you are not able to be at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday:

TV: ACC Network Extra

• Play-by-Play: Shawn Kenney

• Analyst: Forrest Conoly

• Mobile App: ESPN

• Online: WatchESPN.com

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Sean Bedford

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 Am

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 113 or 202

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, Xtra 106.3, SiriusXM, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, Xtra1063.com

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jackson Caudell

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football