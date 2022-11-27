Grade Report: Grading Georgia Tech's Offense in Loss to Georgia

Going up against the number one defense in the country is never easy, but Georgia Tech had a better-than-expected day against the Bulldog's defense.

The Yellow Jackets opened up the game with a 75-yard drive that took 11 plays and they became the first team that has scored a first-quarter touchdown on Georgia this season.

After that opening drive though, the offense had too many drops and mistakes and was not able to get anything going consistently It was not as bad of a performance as many thought it would be, but it was not good either.

So how does each position grade out for their performance against Georgia?

Quarterback: C

Zach Gibson did not make any mistakes against Georgia Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Gibson's numbers are ok, 19-35 for 191 yards and zero touchdowns, but he did not throw any interceptions. He made some nice throws downfield (especially the fourth down throw to McCollum on the opening drive), but it was tough to do anything against Georgia's defense.

After some tough games against Virginia, Florida State, and Miami, Gibson has looked better in the last two games and managed each game well.

Backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh had the opening drive touchdown run but did not make much of an impact after that.

It was an uphill battle for both quarterbacks given who they were playing, so that has to be considered.

Running Back: F

Dontae Smith had some good carries to open the game, but it was tough sledding after that against the Georgia defense.

For the game, Smith had 10 carries for 34 yards, Jamie Felix had five carries for six yards and a fumble, and Hassan Hall had one carry for one yard.

The Yellow Jackets had success a couple of times when they were able to get to the edge, but those moments were few and far between. Just a tough and frustrating day of trying to run the ball.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends: C-

E.J. Jenkins had some notable catches against Georgia Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nate McCollum was by far the best option (like much of the season) and finished with six catches for 65 yards. E.J. Jenkins made some notable catches in man coverage and had two catches for 47 yards.

Leo Blackburn made a nice catch in garbage time and had two catches for 32 yards. Malik Rutherford, coming off a career game against North Carolina, had only three catches for 14 yards.

The tight ends have been disappointing this season and had a really tough day yesterday. Both Dylan Leonard and Peje' Harris had crucial drops in the game and neither recorded a catch in the game.

Offensive Line: F

This group was facing its biggest challenge of the season, or at least since the Clemson game, and it was going to be tough to block Georgia.

The Bulldogs completely shut down the Yellow Jackets run game and had four sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

