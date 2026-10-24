How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Boston College : Announcers, TV, And Radio

It is officially game day on the Flats for the Yellow Jackets, and a special one with it being homecoming weekend. Georgia Tech is looking to pick up its third win of the season, and its second in conference. They have a strong chance to do so they can do a few things. Let’s take a look at how the audience can watch and listen to their Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

Viewing information

Here is all of the viewing information that you need for Georgia Tech's game vs Boston College.

TV: ACC Network

• Play-by-Play: Roxy Bernstein

• Analyst: Dave Clawson

• Sideline Reporter: Madison Bock

• Mobile App: ESPN

• Online: WatchESPN.com

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Andrew Gardner

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 185 or 234

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Will Georgia Tech be able to produce its best offensive outing of the season?

When you look at this game, you see that the Yellow Jackets have a clear advantage on the offensive side of the ball. They are getting back healthy and will welcome back star running back Justice Haynes. Trelain Maddox has been a pleasant surprise this season and continues to produce at a high level. Jordan Allen just made history for the Yellow Jackets being the first to have consecutive 10 catch games in Georgia Tech history.

Alberto Mendoza set a career high in passing yards with 335 against Virginia Tech. Dalen Penson recorded his first career receiving touchdown. Say coincidence or luck, but this is all factual. The Yellow Jackets' key players offensively are playing some of their best ball. Now they just have to be consistent and put it together against Boston College for a full game. Movement will be the name of the game, and the offensive line will be flying off the ball. They should be able to take advantage of, at best, a pedestrian defense.

“Then defensively, they run a variety of different things on defense, uh, frontwise, coverage-wise, a lot of movement, uh, expecting a lot of movement in the front and the interior, uh, really to cancel gaps and close gaps and create, uh, create vertical penetration in the backfield. So, we got to be sharp there, and then, um, you be able to play sound special teams,” said Key.